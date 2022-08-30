AUBURN, Ala. – Back in June when Jaylin Simpson and his teammates were running decks at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first game felt so far away. On Wednesday, Simpson was working on his academics and looking at what all he had the rest of the week, and it dawned on him. The first game was only three days away. In three days, the team would be back at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not to run decks in the heat of the summer but to suit up, take the field and play a game for the first time since 2021.

