auburntigers.com
'Finish the deal': Auburn's Derick Hall and Colby Wooden
AUBURN, Ala. – They arrived together in Auburn’s 2019 recruiting class, four-star recruits from the states that border Alabama to the east and the west. Colby Wooden from Archer High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Derick Hall from Gulfport High School on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Cross Country women win Foothills Invitational
OXFORD, Ala. – — The Auburn cross country team opened the 2022 season in fine fashion Friday at the Foothills Invitational as the Tiger women won the team race, while the men were second overall. SophomoresHallie Porterfield and Cooper Atkins led the Tigers in each of their respective races, as both finished second overall.
auburntigers.com
Megan Schofill Named to 2022-23 ANNIKA Award Watch List
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Megan Schofill has been named to the 2022-23 Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced Thursday. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is given annually to the most outstanding female collegiate golfer. This marks the third consecutive year that Schofill has been named to the preseason watch list.
auburntigers.com
Cross country opens 2022 season at Foothills Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team will begin the 2022 season by traveling to Oxford, Ala. to compete in the Foothills Invitational, hosted by Jacksonville State University, on Friday. The meet will be held at Choccolocco Park Sports Complex with the women's 4k beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT and the men's 5k beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Mercer
AUBURN, Ala. – Back in June when Jaylin Simpson and his teammates were running decks at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first game felt so far away. On Wednesday, Simpson was working on his academics and looking at what all he had the rest of the week, and it dawned on him. The first game was only three days away. In three days, the team would be back at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not to run decks in the heat of the summer but to suit up, take the field and play a game for the first time since 2021.
auburntigers.com
No. 11 Tigers tie No. 21 West Virginia
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 11 Auburn soccer (2-0-3) played to a third-straight draw, fighting No. 21 West Virginia (2-1-2) to a 0-0 final Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "I thought we played miles better than we did last game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "Our offense was clicking, and we created a ton of opportunities. Credit to West Virginia's goalkeeper, she was brilliant, robbed us of a couple. We just lacked the composure on a couple of good chances, but it's coming. The improvement is there. We just have to continue to connect and then finish on the opportunities that we do have."
