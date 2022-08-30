ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Lamar 7th grade volleyball splits games with Lake Belton

The Lamar Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams opened the season at home on Thursday with the two teams splitting their games with Lake Belton. The “A” team fell to Lake Belton by a score of 25-9-25-22 . The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game were Kylie Dixon and Alaina Lopez.
TEMPLE, TX
Lamar 8th grade volleyball results vs. Lake Belton

The Lamar Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams opened the season at home on Thursday. Lamar battled well but dropped both games to visiting Lake Belton. The “A” team fell to Lake Belton by a score of 25-10 26-24 . The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game were Audrey Troup and Aubrey Davis.
TEMPLE, TX
Travis 8th grade volleyball splits season opener at North Belton

The Travis Science Academy 8th grade volleyball teams opened the 2022 season on the road at North Belton. In a solid start to the season, the Lady Mustangs went 1-1 in the two games played. The “A” team defeated North Belton by a score of 25-12, 25-22. The Lady Mustangs...
BELTON, TX
Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0

Willis and standout quarterback Derek Lagway rolled up more than 600 yards and posted 73 points last week against Bryan Rudder. Temple is not Rudder and quickly made that point Friday night. Julian White sacked Lagway on the Wildkats’ first snap, setting the tone for what turned into a mostly...
TEMPLE, TX
The scoreboard said Georgetown won…but…

Sure, last Friday’s Bulldawg football game goes into the book as a 38-14 visitor’s victory, but I see it another way. Copperas Cove hasn’t lost a game in 44-plus years. The stadium clock just ran out of time while the other team had more points. Of course, that’s the fan in me talking.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Wildcat Football livestream link for Temple – Willis game

Texan Live will be livestreaming our Wildcat Football home games this season. Subscribe and don’t miss any of the upcoming action of the 2022 season. Please check out the link for Friday’s contest with Willis High School. You can also catch the radio broadcast on Fox Sports Central...
TEMPLE, TX
After moving past McKinney in opener, Temple hosts star QB Lagway, explosive Willis

When Temple’s football team played its season-opening game at McKinney last Saturday afternoon, the main challenge for the Wildcats’ largely inexperienced defense was containing Bryan Jackson, the Lions’ standout junior running back. And Temple’s defenders proved to be up to the task, limiting the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Jackson...
TEMPLE, TX
Cove coach inducted into Henderson State Hall of Honor

One of the best power-hitters in Henderson State history is how Jeaniel Pati is being described. Last week S.C Lee first-year teacher and coach Jeaniel Pati got the news that she was being inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Honor. Pati, who coaches volleyball, basketball, soccer and teaches...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defense

Josh Donoso rotated one arm and unveiled a still raw-looking turf burn. Then he turned over his other arm, exposing an even larger abrasion only partially scabbed over. “Oh, yeah, this is from the first drive and this one is from the interception,” Donoso said through a wide smile, which conveyed his all-part-of-the-game demeanor. “Some memories with these.”
TEMPLE, TX
Bumpin’ in your backyard: the music scene in Waco

Ten years ago, the names of Ben Rector, Vanilla Ice and Cody Johnson would have never been advertised as coming to Waco, but as the city has grown, its music venues and the artists it attracts have grown with it. For over 70 years, the Heart ‘O Texas Fair and...
WACO, TX
WACO, TX
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX

