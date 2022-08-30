Read full article on original website
Lamar 7th grade volleyball splits games with Lake Belton
The Lamar Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams opened the season at home on Thursday with the two teams splitting their games with Lake Belton. The “A” team fell to Lake Belton by a score of 25-9-25-22 . The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game were Kylie Dixon and Alaina Lopez.
Lamar 8th grade volleyball results vs. Lake Belton
The Lamar Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams opened the season at home on Thursday. Lamar battled well but dropped both games to visiting Lake Belton. The “A” team fell to Lake Belton by a score of 25-10 26-24 . The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game were Audrey Troup and Aubrey Davis.
Temple contains Willis star QB Lagway, finds offensive sparks for 34-20 victory
Going into the Temple football team’s home opener Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, it seemed possible – and perhaps probable – that the Wildcats might have to produce a late score or come up with a late defensive stop to defeat star junior quarterback Derek Lagway and speedy, high-scoring Willis.
Travis 8th grade volleyball splits season opener at North Belton
The Travis Science Academy 8th grade volleyball teams opened the 2022 season on the road at North Belton. In a solid start to the season, the Lady Mustangs went 1-1 in the two games played. The “A” team defeated North Belton by a score of 25-12, 25-22. The Lady Mustangs...
Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0
Willis and standout quarterback Derek Lagway rolled up more than 600 yards and posted 73 points last week against Bryan Rudder. Temple is not Rudder and quickly made that point Friday night. Julian White sacked Lagway on the Wildkats’ first snap, setting the tone for what turned into a mostly...
The scoreboard said Georgetown won…but…
Sure, last Friday’s Bulldawg football game goes into the book as a 38-14 visitor’s victory, but I see it another way. Copperas Cove hasn’t lost a game in 44-plus years. The stadium clock just ran out of time while the other team had more points. Of course, that’s the fan in me talking.
Wildcat Football livestream link for Temple – Willis game
Texan Live will be livestreaming our Wildcat Football home games this season. Subscribe and don’t miss any of the upcoming action of the 2022 season. Please check out the link for Friday’s contest with Willis High School. You can also catch the radio broadcast on Fox Sports Central...
After moving past McKinney in opener, Temple hosts star QB Lagway, explosive Willis
When Temple’s football team played its season-opening game at McKinney last Saturday afternoon, the main challenge for the Wildcats’ largely inexperienced defense was containing Bryan Jackson, the Lions’ standout junior running back. And Temple’s defenders proved to be up to the task, limiting the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Jackson...
Baylor Lands Commitment From 2023 CB Caden Jenkins
The Bears have added yet another talented commitment to their 2023 class
Temple, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vanguard College Preparatory School football team will have a game with Holy Trinity Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolHoly Trinity Catholic High School.
Cove coach inducted into Henderson State Hall of Honor
One of the best power-hitters in Henderson State history is how Jeaniel Pati is being described. Last week S.C Lee first-year teacher and coach Jeaniel Pati got the news that she was being inducted into her alma mater’s Hall of Honor. Pati, who coaches volleyball, basketball, soccer and teaches...
Red Zone 2022: Week 2 high school football highlights
Red Zone Week 2: From rivalries to high-profile matchups. Watch the best of Texas high school football!
Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defense
Josh Donoso rotated one arm and unveiled a still raw-looking turf burn. Then he turned over his other arm, exposing an even larger abrasion only partially scabbed over. “Oh, yeah, this is from the first drive and this one is from the interception,” Donoso said through a wide smile, which conveyed his all-part-of-the-game demeanor. “Some memories with these.”
Bumpin’ in your backyard: the music scene in Waco
Ten years ago, the names of Ben Rector, Vanilla Ice and Cody Johnson would have never been advertised as coming to Waco, but as the city has grown, its music venues and the artists it attracts have grown with it. For over 70 years, the Heart ‘O Texas Fair and...
South Waco student, a top MLB prospect, turning heads and attracting attention of baseball royalty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A University High School senior committed to the University of Texas, but open to a professional career after he graduates from high school, is turning the heads of baseball scouts and attracting the attention of baseball royalty like Ken Griffey Junior, Albert Pujols, Manny Machado, and CC Sabathia.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900
Check out this beautiful 2 story home located in the Brentwood subdivision in China Spring! It's almost new and well maintained! Upon your entrance, you are welcomed into a big hallway that leads you into the living room. The open concept opens into the dining area and the large kitchen that features gorgeous granite countertops with a tile backsplash. A half bath is found under the staircase. Make your way up to the second floor to find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a private bathroom that has a bathtub and walk-in shower. There is also two closets and a double vanity sink. Adjacent to the bedroom is the laundry room for your convenience. The guest bedrooms are a good size with a guest bathroom located on the second floor. After touring the property, step outside to explore the backyard. You will find a privacy fence with a detached "Man Cave" that has electricity and a window unit! Do you have kids bored at home or want to walk at a park? Lucky for you, there is a community park that is walking distance from the property. There is pavilions, a water splash pad, a playground, and a pond where you can fish! This home has so much to offer and won't last long! Contact your local Realtor TODAY to schedule your showing!
Waco Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, providing official Czech beer at Westfest after several years of planning
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Westfest named the new Czech-inspired restaurant, Pivovar, as the official provider of Czech beer for the festival. The festival usually imports beer from the Czech Republic, or, recently, they just sell commercial beers. With Pivovar, the festival will now have authentic Czech beer that is actually made in Central Texas.
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center
The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
