Just a Bee sting mom
The Bears closed out August with a match against Highland at Pine Hills on August 31st. The Hornets stung the Bears in this match, getting the best of North Royalton. David Swab led the way for the Bears with a superb round of 34, one under par. Fellow senior Andrew Gold carded a 45. Lukas Cengic, Brandon Jenkins, and Charlie Wilson all recorded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for North Royalton.
Week 3 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Woodridge 27. Lorain at No. 24 Elyria, 1 p.m. St. Ignatius at Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 1 p.m. Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.) at No. 4 Chardon,...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 3. No. 1 St. Edward (2-0) vs. Cherry Creek (Colo.) on Saturday.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Guardians honor ‘heartbeat’ of team
CLEVELAND — It’s not a player one Ohio sports team is honoring for his lifetime achievement, but a fan. John Adams first brought his bass drum to a Cleveland Indians game on Aug. 24, 1973. Since then, he's attended more than 3,700 games, leading fan support with his...
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
thisiscleveland.com
Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland
Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
Blue Angels crew member flies for hometown crowd
The air show travels from city to city throughout the year. However, for Blue Angel's member and Canton native, Russell Fink, this weekend will be just a little extra special.
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
Raising Cane's Set to Open in Avon This Year, Seven Hills in 2023
Raising Cane's is coming to your city, probably
cleveland19.com
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
Cleveland Air show takes flight this weekend; here’s the schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Unwanted guests: Bats biting Ohio college students in ongoing problem
The College of Wooster is dealing with some unwelcome guests. Bats are being reported in the hallways of dorms, even biting students.
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas this afternoon
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
How to watch the Cleveland Guardians race for the pennant on television
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The surprising Cleveland Guardians find themselves in the thick of a pennant race with a little over a month to go in the regular season. Even so, emerging stars like Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez aren’t necessarily household names. But why? Attendance...
coolcleveland.com
King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest
Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
whbc.com
‘Correction’ in Local Gas Prices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another “adjustment” in gasoline prices in Stark County. The AAA average is up 19-cents over the last two days, with the mean price at $3.63 Wednesday morning. The statewide average is up, though the national average continues to fall, now...
