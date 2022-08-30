ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com

Just a Bee sting mom

The Bears closed out August with a match against Highland at Pine Hills on August 31st. The Hornets stung the Bears in this match, getting the best of North Royalton. David Swab led the way for the Bears with a superb round of 34, one under par. Fellow senior Andrew Gold carded a 45. Lukas Cengic, Brandon Jenkins, and Charlie Wilson all recorded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for North Royalton.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Brunswick, OH
Brunswick, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Guardians honor ‘heartbeat’ of team

CLEVELAND — It’s not a player one Ohio sports team is honoring for his lifetime achievement, but a fan. John Adams first brought his bass drum to a Cleveland Indians game on Aug. 24, 1973. Since then, he's attended more than 3,700 games, leading fan support with his...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Varsity Blue Devils#Congress Lake Club
thisiscleveland.com

Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland

Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
VALLEY VIEW, OH
coolcleveland.com

King of Klobasa Will Be Crowned at Slovenian Sausage Fest

Wed 9/14 @ noon-8PM The partying out at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland goes on well into the fall. And one of the eagerly awaited events is the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, put on by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame. Sure, there’s sausage and music out...
KIRTLAND, OH
whbc.com

‘Correction’ in Local Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another “adjustment” in gasoline prices in Stark County. The AAA average is up 19-cents over the last two days, with the mean price at $3.63 Wednesday morning. The statewide average is up, though the national average continues to fall, now...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy