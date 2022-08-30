ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Predicting the Seattle Mariners final 10 series of 2022

The end of the Seattle Mariners season is fast approaching. The chances of breaking the longest playoff drought in MLB history are looking good. Here’s a quick overview of the remaining schedule, plus some predictions. It’s September, and unlike last season when the Seattle Mariners were chasing a playoff...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?

It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
MLB
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy