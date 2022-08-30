Clinton’s junior varsity football team remained undefeated with a 34-14 victory over Newberry at Wilder Stadium on Thursday evening. Before the 1st quarter ended, Ken Copeland scored on runs of 86 and 54 yards. Neil Brown twice scored on 2-point conversion to put the Red Devils up, 16-0. In the 2nd quarter Javen Cook struck from 69 yards out on another rush. Newberry closed the margin to 22-8 at halftime.

CLINTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO