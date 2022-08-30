Read full article on original website
Blue Hose Blurbs: Volleyball, men's soccer earn wins
Blue Hose teams achieved a pair of victories 350 miles apart. Presbyterian College salvaged a volleyball match in Jacksonville, Fla., where the Blue Hose defeated the host Dolphins, 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23), in the JU Invitational on Saturday. Sophomore Rylee Moorhead had 16 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces...
Everybody's knocking but only Laurens Academy is home
Clinton is ranked 5th in Class 3A, according to the state media football rankings. Newberry, the long-time rival and host of the Red Devils’ 1st road trip on Friday, received votes in 2A, just as Laurens’ road opponent, Belton-Honea Path, checked a few ballots in 3A. Presbyterian College...
James leads Clinton past Newberry
NEWBERRY – For the 1st time, the Clinton Red Devils didn’t get better on Friday night. Oh, they won, 34-20, over longtime rival Newberry, but they weren’t cohesive. Some parts were missing. Quarterback Austin Copeland was one. Nothing serious. Linemen Hezekiah Kinard and Eric Robinson were out....
Crusaders dominate 2nd half
Laurens Academy quarterback Andrew Codington’s ability to scramble and create plays proved to be the determining factor in the Crusaders’ victory over the Newberry Academy Eagles, 44-19, on Friday night. The senior quarterback had over 100 yards rushing, including a 65-yard score, and 3 passing touchdowns. “Andrew made...
Spanning the County: Clinton JVs win again
Clinton’s junior varsity football team remained undefeated with a 34-14 victory over Newberry at Wilder Stadium on Thursday evening. Before the 1st quarter ended, Ken Copeland scored on runs of 86 and 54 yards. Neil Brown twice scored on 2-point conversion to put the Red Devils up, 16-0. In the 2nd quarter Javen Cook struck from 69 yards out on another rush. Newberry closed the margin to 22-8 at halftime.
Gallery: Clinton 34, Newberry 20
Monte Dutton has been an award-winning journalist for four decades. As Publisher of DHK Sports LLC and its three websites, Monte is dedicated to restoring coverage of local sports as a means of filling a void left by the decline of other media sources.
