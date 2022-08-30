Read full article on original website
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Fire at Michael’s on Main, Midway chef to open Midtown restaurant and amazing almond butter
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Labor Day weekend! And to everyone working...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Reef Dog Deli
September 2, 2022 – There are certain signs you’re in for a good sandwich at Reef Dog Deli in Capitola. One sits right there in front of the shop. “5 Reasons to Eat Here,” it reads, and proceeds to tick off “1. We are family friendly; 2. We are serious about food made from scratch; 3. Nationally acclaimed sandwiches; 4. House-smoked meats; 5. Bottom line: We’re kick ass!”
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
seemonterey.com
10 Late-Night Restaurants in Downtown Monterey
When you're in Monterey County for a meeting or conference, your days are packed to the brim often with no room to eat, so it's good to know that after the day's meetings end, you have plenty of late-night dining options to choose from all within walking distance from the Monterey Conference Center and downtown Monterey hotels. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to host a formal group dinner party, here are some great late-night options.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
andnowuknow.com
Ocean Mist® Farms' Rick Bravo Details Active Lettuce Market and Higher Pricing
CASTROVILLE, CA - As Ocean Mist® Farms’ Castroville, California, lettuce program winds down, the grower prepares to transition to Coachella, CA, for the winter months. With so many moving parts, particularly in the Iceberg and leafy lettuce categories, I got in touch with Rick Bravo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to get a read on the market.
ediblemontereybay.com
Venus Pie Trap Opens September 1 with Lots of….Pie
August 30, 2022 – What’s in a name? For the expanding ecosystem of food-and-drink destinations that is Venus Spirits, a bit of truth in advertising and a side dish of fun. Venus Pie Trap represents the latest addition to Venus’ family of places. First its spirits made...
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
ediblemontereybay.com
El Charrito Express Opens This Week With Alejandro’s to Follow
August 30, 2022 – It was a minor miracle. Despite the fact it was 2pm, El Charrito still had not sold out of its handmade flour tortillas, so we promptly bought the maximum allowed per person (two packs each). Some of the best food news of the year is...
benitolink.com
Hollister High’s stadium food concession to change operator
This season, visitors at Baler home football games will be in for a new experience as culinary arts instructor Mike Fisher and his Hollister High cooking class students take over the operation of the Baler Barn, the school’s football field concession stand. “The culinary program has formed a new...
4kids.com
Mountain View Art & Wine Festival
It’s been a long and winding road for the Bay Area’s beloved festival scene these last two years, but we’re back in a big way and now it’s Mountain View’s time to get festive…let’s go!. The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is...
itrboxing.com
WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th
(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
hoodline.com
Huge indoor Vietnamese market could move into former Sears location in San Jose
San Jose is expected to get a massive new Vietnamese market that is unlike anything the Bay Area has ever seen. The idea is being proposed for the former Sears department store building at the Eastridge Mall in East San Jose. The complex is expected to include a series of food courts and booths, a banquet area, a play area for kids, common areas for adults, and a performing arts area that would feature entertainment and concerts.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Monterey County Fair returns in style
MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend. The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy. Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for The post Monterey County Fair returns in style appeared first on KION546.
Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters said a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Main Street was stopped Thursday morning. Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County said the fire began at 4:38 a.m. at Michael's on Main. They had automatic aid from Santa Cruz FD, Watsonville FD, and Felton FD. Firefighters packed up and The post Owner of Michael’s on Main lamenting lost restaurant appeared first on KION546.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The popular cookie chain is soon opening its doors in Salinas. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said the store should officially open in the Harden Ranch Shopping Center by Thanksgiving. It will be located at 1582 North Main Street. Crumbl has over 300 bakeries in 26 states nationwide, according to its website. They The post Crumbl Cookies coming to Salinas appeared first on KION546.
