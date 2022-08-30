ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city

READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
READING, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Historical Architectural Review Board Meeting 8-30-22

The City of Reading’s Historical Architectural Review Board meeting from August 30, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Making Sense of What Hasn’t Made Sense at Wyomissing Public Library

The Wyomissing Public Library will feature a program about trauma and different methods of dealing with it, on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 1 PM. The guest speaker for the program is Dr. Ramona Palmerio-Roberts, author of the book, Making Sense of What Hasn’t Made Sense. The program is free and open to the public. The library is located at 9 Reading Boulevard in Wyomissing.
WYOMISSING, PA
bctv.org

Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Celebration 9-1-22

On this episode of News from Centre Park, the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Centre Park Historic District and other events are outlined by CPHC Executive Director, Michael Lauter, with Co-Chairs of the Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Committee, Nigel Walker and Tadd Casner. From the program: News from...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Begins in September with Controlled Hunt

The City has added two city owned parcels to the existing Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program as a pilot. The City of Reading is preparing to start the Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program in September to help reduce deer populations, alleviate any negative impact to the park, and create a balanced ecosystem. The Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the City of Reading, County of Berks, and USDA Wildlife Services that was approved by the City of Reading in August 2022.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Reading Theater Project auditions to be held for fall production

The Reading Theater Project will hold auditions for their fall production, Present, Future, Past, three one act plays about Reading’s past, present, and future, written by regional playwrights. Auditions will be held Tuesday, 9/13, at 6:30pm, with call backs (if needed) on Wednesday, 9/14, at 6:30pm, at Holy Cross...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster employer agrees to pay for hiring discrimination

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster employer has agreed to pay $77,000 to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says they have entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC. An OFCCP...
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury

Met-Ed upgrading electric-distribution system in Berks

Met-Ed is upgrading its electric-distribution system for thousands of customers in Exeter Township by installing smart devices to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, especially during severe storms, its parent company FirstEnergy Corp. announced Thursday. The work includes installing remote-controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Tower Health Names Kim Schneider VP of Talent Acquisition

Tower Health announced Wednesday that Kim Schneider has been named Vice President of Talent Acquisition, effective in September. In this role she will be responsible for all talent acquisition, including general recruitment, Medical Staff recruitment, and recruitment compliance issues. Ms. Schneider has been with Reading Hospital and Tower Health since...
READING, PA
WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

