WFMZ-TV Online
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
bctv.org
City of Reading Historical Architectural Review Board Meeting 8-30-22
The City of Reading’s Historical Architectural Review Board meeting from August 30, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
Making Sense of What Hasn’t Made Sense at Wyomissing Public Library
The Wyomissing Public Library will feature a program about trauma and different methods of dealing with it, on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 1 PM. The guest speaker for the program is Dr. Ramona Palmerio-Roberts, author of the book, Making Sense of What Hasn’t Made Sense. The program is free and open to the public. The library is located at 9 Reading Boulevard in Wyomissing.
bctv.org
Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Celebration 9-1-22
On this episode of News from Centre Park, the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Centre Park Historic District and other events are outlined by CPHC Executive Director, Michael Lauter, with Co-Chairs of the Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Committee, Nigel Walker and Tadd Casner. From the program: News from...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
wlvr.org
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf this week unveiled a plan to provide pardons for people who have been convicted of minor, non-violent marijuana crimes. Wolf on Wednesday announced the program, which has begun taking online applications and will continue to through the end of September. Potentially thousands of...
wlvr.org
Parents frustrated by Allentown schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person comes out of business after hours-long barricade situation in Montgomery Twp.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday. Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness. Police stationed outside the business at the...
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
bctv.org
Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Begins in September with Controlled Hunt
The City has added two city owned parcels to the existing Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program as a pilot. The City of Reading is preparing to start the Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program in September to help reduce deer populations, alleviate any negative impact to the park, and create a balanced ecosystem. The Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the City of Reading, County of Berks, and USDA Wildlife Services that was approved by the City of Reading in August 2022.
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project auditions to be held for fall production
The Reading Theater Project will hold auditions for their fall production, Present, Future, Past, three one act plays about Reading’s past, present, and future, written by regional playwrights. Auditions will be held Tuesday, 9/13, at 6:30pm, with call backs (if needed) on Wednesday, 9/14, at 6:30pm, at Holy Cross...
abc27.com
Lancaster employer agrees to pay for hiring discrimination
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster employer has agreed to pay $77,000 to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs says they have entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC. An OFCCP...
Mercury
Met-Ed upgrading electric-distribution system in Berks
Met-Ed is upgrading its electric-distribution system for thousands of customers in Exeter Township by installing smart devices to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, especially during severe storms, its parent company FirstEnergy Corp. announced Thursday. The work includes installing remote-controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter...
bctv.org
Tower Health Names Kim Schneider VP of Talent Acquisition
Tower Health announced Wednesday that Kim Schneider has been named Vice President of Talent Acquisition, effective in September. In this role she will be responsible for all talent acquisition, including general recruitment, Medical Staff recruitment, and recruitment compliance issues. Ms. Schneider has been with Reading Hospital and Tower Health since...
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
Video: Fire damages Maria’s Pizza newly renovated facade
Firefighters in Reading were called to Maria’s Pizza in the 400 block of Penn Street for a structure fire Friday midday. Arriving on-scene, crews found fire in the front wall, behind the stucco of the newly renovated street facing facade. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
