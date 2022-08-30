The City has added two city owned parcels to the existing Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program as a pilot. The City of Reading is preparing to start the Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program in September to help reduce deer populations, alleviate any negative impact to the park, and create a balanced ecosystem. The Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the City of Reading, County of Berks, and USDA Wildlife Services that was approved by the City of Reading in August 2022.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO