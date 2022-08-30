ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

bctv.org

City of Reading Historical Architectural Review Board Meeting 8-30-22

The City of Reading’s Historical Architectural Review Board meeting from August 30, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city

READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Celebration 9-1-22

On this episode of News from Centre Park, the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Centre Park Historic District and other events are outlined by CPHC Executive Director, Michael Lauter, with Co-Chairs of the Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Committee, Nigel Walker and Tadd Casner. From the program: News from...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Youth Chorus Elects New Board Member as New Season Begins

Berks Youth Chorus is proud to announce that Denise Strohmayr has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors. The staff, volunteers and families congratulate and welcome Denise to the BYC family. A decorated Associate Professor of Reading Area Community College, Denise Strohmayr has been teaching and supporting students...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Hope Lutheran Church & Café Esperanza 9-1-22

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Reed and The Rev. Mary Wolfe from Hope Lutheran Church discuss Café Esperanza and the church’s outreach to the northwest Reading Community. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Reading Theater Project auditions to be held for fall production

The Reading Theater Project will hold auditions for their fall production, Present, Future, Past, three one act plays about Reading’s past, present, and future, written by regional playwrights. Auditions will be held Tuesday, 9/13, at 6:30pm, with call backs (if needed) on Wednesday, 9/14, at 6:30pm, at Holy Cross...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Begins in September with Controlled Hunt

The City has added two city owned parcels to the existing Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program as a pilot. The City of Reading is preparing to start the Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program in September to help reduce deer populations, alleviate any negative impact to the park, and create a balanced ecosystem. The Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the City of Reading, County of Berks, and USDA Wildlife Services that was approved by the City of Reading in August 2022.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Fall Prevention 9-1-22

Learn about preventing falls from Jennifer Barney, Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator with Reading Hospital/Tower Health, with balance exercises demonstrated by Alvernia University P.T. students Gabriella Caracciolo and Sean Schirripa, with host Ann Barlet from the BCAAA on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
READING, PA
Mercury

Met-Ed upgrading electric-distribution system in Berks

Met-Ed is upgrading its electric-distribution system for thousands of customers in Exeter Township by installing smart devices to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, especially during severe storms, its parent company FirstEnergy Corp. announced Thursday. The work includes installing remote-controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

