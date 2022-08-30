Read full article on original website
bctv.org
City of Reading Historical Architectural Review Board Meeting 8-30-22
The City of Reading’s Historical Architectural Review Board meeting from August 30, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
bctv.org
Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Celebration 9-1-22
On this episode of News from Centre Park, the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Centre Park Historic District and other events are outlined by CPHC Executive Director, Michael Lauter, with Co-Chairs of the Centre Park Historic District 40th Anniversary Committee, Nigel Walker and Tadd Casner. From the program: News from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
bctv.org
Berks Youth Chorus Elects New Board Member as New Season Begins
Berks Youth Chorus is proud to announce that Denise Strohmayr has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors. The staff, volunteers and families congratulate and welcome Denise to the BYC family. A decorated Associate Professor of Reading Area Community College, Denise Strohmayr has been teaching and supporting students...
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
bctv.org
Hope Lutheran Church & Café Esperanza 9-1-22
District 5 Councilwoman Donna Reed and The Rev. Mary Wolfe from Hope Lutheran Church discuss Café Esperanza and the church’s outreach to the northwest Reading Community. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access...
wlvr.org
Emmaus restaurant considers closing amid staffing struggles; experts say problem is everywhere
EMMAUS, Pa. – For about two years now, Wally’s Deli has had to reduce the hours of its Emmaus location – not because of reduced demand, but because of a staffing shortage. “I wasn’t getting applications,” owner Susan Roberts said. Between rising costs for ingredients...
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
wlvr.org
Parents frustrated by Allentown Schools’ lack of air conditioning, fear it threatens student health
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parents and teachers have complained for years about the lack of air conditioning in several of Allentown School District’s classroom buildings. But parents of one student with medical conditions say they worry the recent heat is endangering their child’s health. Peggy Repasch’s daughter Zoey...
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project auditions to be held for fall production
The Reading Theater Project will hold auditions for their fall production, Present, Future, Past, three one act plays about Reading’s past, present, and future, written by regional playwrights. Auditions will be held Tuesday, 9/13, at 6:30pm, with call backs (if needed) on Wednesday, 9/14, at 6:30pm, at Holy Cross...
wlvr.org
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf this week unveiled a plan to provide pardons for people who have been convicted of minor, non-violent marijuana crimes. Wolf on Wednesday announced the program, which has begun taking online applications and will continue to through the end of September. Potentially thousands of...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
bctv.org
Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Begins in September with Controlled Hunt
The City has added two city owned parcels to the existing Antietam Lake Park Deer Management Program as a pilot. The City of Reading is preparing to start the Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program in September to help reduce deer populations, alleviate any negative impact to the park, and create a balanced ecosystem. The Mount Penn Preserve Deer Management Program is a joint venture between the City of Reading, County of Berks, and USDA Wildlife Services that was approved by the City of Reading in August 2022.
bctv.org
Fall Prevention 9-1-22
Learn about preventing falls from Jennifer Barney, Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator with Reading Hospital/Tower Health, with balance exercises demonstrated by Alvernia University P.T. students Gabriella Caracciolo and Sean Schirripa, with host Ann Barlet from the BCAAA on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
Mercury
Met-Ed upgrading electric-distribution system in Berks
Met-Ed is upgrading its electric-distribution system for thousands of customers in Exeter Township by installing smart devices to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, especially during severe storms, its parent company FirstEnergy Corp. announced Thursday. The work includes installing remote-controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter...
Doylestown Township To See New Whole Foods Market Open, the First One in Bucks County History
The new food store will be the first Whole Foods location in Bucks County.Image via iStock. The first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County will be opening soon, and Doylestown residents are gearing up for the new grocery store. Jeff Werner wrote about the new supermarket for the Newtown, PA Patch.
West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones. Over 30 children live in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person comes out of business after hours-long barricade situation in Montgomery Twp.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday. Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness. Police stationed outside the business at the...
