Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Butler County joint investigation seized $750,000 worth of fentanyl
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency's Cincinnati Office, the Middletown City Police Department, and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) conducted a joint investigation that resulted in several arrests, the seizure of firearms, and a significant amount of Fentanyl on Thursday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
dayton247now.com
New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
dayton247now.com
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
dayton247now.com
Narcan kits available as Ohio marks Overdose Awareness Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Overdoses in the Miami Valley remain very high but there is more help than ever today for those who need it and those offering. Larry Sexton, Montgomery County ADAMHS program coordinator, said the Dayton area was ground zero for the opioid epidemic in 2017 and, while he said there have been improvements there's still work to be done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Legislators to discuss innovative program that provides "nursing home without walls"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 7, state lawmakers and local elected officials from the Dayton area will come together to hear more about the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and the initiatives being taken to bring the program to the area. PACE offers specific older adult...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton inspires a community while she fights for her life
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now's Clara Faith was in Richmond, Indiana on Thursday to speak with members of the community. Community members told Clara that Officer Seara Burton's fight has inspired them all. Todd Handley, a Richmond resident, is a husband and a father to his one-year-old daughter,...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer Burton taken off life support
UPDATE: Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt says on Facebook that it was incorrectly reported earlier that Officer Burton had died. He had earlier in the day told reporters Burton had died. "At this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family," the chief wrote Thursday afternoon. A procession...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area park project gains traction with $500K state grant
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Five Rivers MetroParks is moving forward on work to develop a new park in the western part of Montgomery County. A groundbreaking was held last week, in partnership with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
SICSA to host annual Poop Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Think you can predict where a dog will poop? You can use your odd talent to win $10,000. This tongue-in-cheek event got its start in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) was forced to cancel its annual fundraiser, The Cat’s Meow.
dayton247now.com
Three Huber Heights school buses crash on I-70 exit ramp
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three school buses have crashed Friday morning on an exit along I-70. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that they were called at 7:38 a.m. to the I-70 westbound exit at Hoke Road. According to an OSHP dispatcher, two Huber Heights school buses, en route to...
dayton247now.com
Village of Covington breaks ground on Schoolhouse Park project
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The village of Covington held Wednesday a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schoolhouse Park. The park will be located at the corner of Grant and Maple Streets, and will be the first new park within the Village of Covington in more than 100 years. Covington sits about six miles southwest of Piqua and 10 miles northwest of Troy.
dayton247now.com
Xenia kicks off groundbreaking on new Warner Middle School
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia Community Schools will hold a formal groundbreaking ceremony to begin building a new Warner Middle School on Thursday, September 8 at 12:00 p.m. “This project has been a long time coming, and we are incredibly excited to see real, physical change start to take place on the site,” said Dr. Gabriel Lofton, Superintendent. “We hope the community is as excited as we are about the possibilities for Xenia students that this facility will create, and this event is a great way to commemorate the beginning of this historic project.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Fairborn man accused of attempting to kidnap kindergartener, indicted on 3 charges
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a kindergartener in Xenia was indicted on Wednesday, August 31. Reid Duran, 35, was indicted on three counts by a grand jury in Greene County on Wednesday, according to online court documents. The documents show that he was charged with one count attempted kidnapping, one count felonious assault, and one count of escape.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosting a variety of food and cooking programs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For visitors of all ages, a variety of food and cooking events will be held in September at numerous Dayton Metro Library branches. There is something for every foodie, from making pancake masterpieces, to eating pizza with the police, or exploring new delicacies. Here is a...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to military on Labor Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is honoring military personnel by offering them free admission on Labor Day. All active and retired service members can also buy up to six half-price admission tickets for immediate family members. Military personnel who qualify include National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge,...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
dayton247now.com
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
dayton247now.com
The Pizza Bandit is turning 3 and celebrating with "Pizza Bandit the Musical"
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Pizza Bandit, located in Downtown Dayton at The Yellow Cab Tavern, is commemorating their third anniversary with a weeklong celebration that includes specials, activities, charitable events, giveaways, and the premiere of "Pizza Bandit the Musical," a full-length musical that was created especially for them. “People...
dayton247now.com
Warming up! How hot do we get?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Nice and quiet again this morning with temps starting in the upper 50s. This afternoon will get a few degrees warmer - reaching back in the mid 80s. We stay sunny and dry through Saturday before a few isolated storms are possible during the holiday weekend.
dayton247now.com
Local community college's manufacturing boot camp sets participants up for success
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local community college will host two free manufacturing boot camps this September to introduce individuals to in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The boot camps come amid continued demand for manufacturing workers across the Miami Valley. Sinclair Community College will host both week-long boot...
Comments / 0