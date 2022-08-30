Read full article on original website
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur. “I don’t mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven’t painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we’ve been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
Photos of the time capsules and their contents
A letter from Confederate President Jefferson Davis. It commemorated the laying of the cornerstone on Macon's Confederate monument in 1878.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.
New businesses coming to downtown Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins. They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu. They offer several different...
Southern Stays: Hotel Forty-Five
Macon, Georgia is known for its Antebellum homes and Georgia music landmarks. But the new Hotel Forty-Five is the newest addition to the historic downtown. The hotel gets its name from the forty-five-degree angle it sits at. A number of features from the building’s past as a Banker’s Health &...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
MACON, Ga. — Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur.”. “I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
Abandoned structure catches fire in South Macon Friday morning
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire in South Macon. BCFD says that an abandoned structure at 555 Guy Paine Road caught fire Friday morning, 41NBC is currently working to gather more details about how and exactly when the fire started.
GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
Warner Robins fish market facing hard times keeps doors open thanks to community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Facebook video with more than 5,000 views was the traction Leslie and Josh Sharpe didn't expect they'd get. "We just want to let everybody know that it is tough right now for our business," owner Josh Sharpe shared on their Saltwater Outpost account. The...
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins prevails in OT thriller over rival Northside and more in week 3
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is in full swing as we wrap up week 3. There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including one of the best rivalries in the state coming down to overtime.
Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations
The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
Deputies search for Macon man, missing since April
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing man. They are trying to find 47-year-old Freddie DeWayne King. Deputies say King was last seen by his friend on April 15, 2022. Patrol deputies reported seeing King walking down an embankment, near the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail on April 25th.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
