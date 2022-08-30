Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO