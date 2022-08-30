ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

travelingmom.com

12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

New businesses coming to downtown Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — The city of Cochran in Bleckley County is offering incentives to get tenants into storefronts downtown, and it's working!. They involve state of Georgia tax credits for purchases and renovations, gap financing, and Façade Grants. The city of 5,000 is seeing new folks with hometown...
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed

MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
MACON, GA
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Hotel Forty-Five

Macon, Georgia is known for its Antebellum homes and Georgia music landmarks. But the new Hotel Forty-Five is the newest addition to the historic downtown. The hotel gets its name from the forty-five-degree angle it sits at. A number of features from the building’s past as a Banker’s Health &...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

A Weird and Wonderful House

MACON, Ga. — Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur.”. “I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Abandoned structure catches fire in South Macon Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire in South Macon. BCFD says that an abandoned structure at 555 Guy Paine Road caught fire Friday morning, 41NBC is currently working to gather more details about how and exactly when the fire started.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings. Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area. A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department...
FORT VALLEY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
MACON, GA
luxury-houses.net

Featuring Unparalleled Design, This $3.795M Home in Eatonton will Exceed the Loftiest of Expectations

The Home in Eatonton is a luxurious home with sweeping views of Golf & Lake, now available for sale. This home located at 91 Westview Way, Eatonton, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,587 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Quinn – Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee – (Phone: (706) 347-2368) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Eatonton.
EATONTON, GA
WMAZ

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies search for Macon man, missing since April

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing man. They are trying to find 47-year-old Freddie DeWayne King. Deputies say King was last seen by his friend on April 15, 2022. Patrol deputies reported seeing King walking down an embankment, near the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail on April 25th.
MACON, GA

