Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus Unfollows Father Billy Ray Cyrus, Severs Ties Amid Parents' Split
Billy Ray Cyrus sports an "Achy Breaky Heart" following his divorce from Tish and feud with daughter Miley Cyrus It appears that Miley is taking her mother's side on the split, reports say. According to The Sun, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a close source revealed...
musictimes.com
DaBaby’s Team Breaks Silence on Canceled Show; REAL Cause of Postponement Revealed
DaBaby just canceled his September 2 show and reports immediately circulated that it was postponed due to low ticket sales. More recently, his team broke their silence to speak out on the matter; what was the real cause of his concert's cancelation?. According to a statement issued by Andrew Lieber,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Luke Bell Real Cause of Death After Missing For 10 Days Preventable?
The deadly disappearance of country musician Luke Bell was reportedly not the first time he had vanished. Unfortunately this time, he was found dead. Apparently, he is dealing with Bipolar Disorder and while the autopsy is pending, it is now already being reported as the real cause of his death.
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
musictimes.com
Johnny Depp Going Full-Time With Jeff Beck on North American Tour Amid Stealing Issue
Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck's upcoming North America full-time as a guitarist and vocalist, all while embroiled in a stolen lyrics scandal recently made public last month. Depp and Beck's recent collaborative album had a song wherein it was allegedly lifted from an incarcerated man's poem without any...
musictimes.com
Stone Sour Hiatus: Corey Taylor Says Band Isn’t Something He Desires To Do; Here’s Why
Many fans have been anticipating Stone Sour's comeback, but it seems like they have to wait longer as frontman Corey Taylor revealed his true feelings for the band, saying that the group has a lot of "drama." Speaking to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation, the metal vocalist said...
musictimes.com
Oliver Sim Tour CANCELED: The xx Bassist’s Reason for Postponement Revealed
Bad news for fans of Oliver Sim, it appears that you won't be seeing the singer on stage anytime soon as he just announced the cancelation of his tour for the next few months; why did he postpone his scheduled shows?. Taking to his official Instagram account, the bassist noted...
musictimes.com
First Ed Sheeran, Now Ellie Goulding: Will Pop Star Enter Death Metal Scene After This Revelation?
Ellie Goulding was a metalhead and "Kerrang! girl" as a teenager. Is this an indication that she will soon collaborate with a death metal band? Or abandoning her metal music?. One can recall that Ed Sheeran stated the same thing, and it was only just reported that he will be collaborating with Cradle of Filth. Actually, it's dropping sooner rather than later.
musictimes.com
Louis Tomlinson New Album 'Faith in the Future' Tracklist, Release Date Announced
Louis Tomlinson has recently announced more details about his upcoming new album, "Faith in the Future," which is a follow-up on his 2020 hit album, "Walls." The announcement came a day after he announced the release of his new single, "Bigger Than Me," which is already out today. Tomlinson is...
musictimes.com
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62
Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
This Elden Ring art book is so big it comes in two separate 400-page volumes
Two official Elden Ring art books are slated to go on sale later this year… but only in Japan. As spotted by our friends at PC Gamer, Famitsu (opens in new tab) has shared details of an Elden Ring art book so immense, it will ship in two separate 400-page volumes.
musictimes.com
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' Gets Major Reissue After 'Stranger Things' Massive Success
37 years after its initial release and after the success it amassed following "Stranger Things" season 4, Kate Bush will be dropping one of her most iconic songs in a physical form. According to NME, the English singer's hit track "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" will be...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
musictimes.com
Duran Duran Las Vegas Halloween Shows: Here’s How To Secure Tickets [DETAILS]
Attention Duran Duran fans! The legendary band is set to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for their first-ever Halloween-themed concert. The big question is; how to secure tickets for the highly-anticipated event?. According to Vegas Publicity, the group is set to perform at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in...
musictimes.com
Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?
Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
musictimes.com
Freddie Gibbs New Music 2022: '$oul $old $eparately' Album Drops Soon [Details]
Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for the drop of his fifth solo LP "$oul $old $eparately," which is set to be released on Sept 30 via Warner Records. Gibbs wanted to go all-out with the forthcoming album as this will mark his major label debut. He released the album cover art, depicting what seems to be a funny pink rabbit walking away from a crash site.
