WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
Miley Cyrus Unfollows Father Billy Ray Cyrus, Severs Ties Amid Parents' Split

Billy Ray Cyrus sports an "Achy Breaky Heart" following his divorce from Tish and feud with daughter Miley Cyrus It appears that Miley is taking her mother's side on the split, reports say. According to The Sun, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a close source revealed...
Luke Bell Real Cause of Death After Missing For 10 Days Preventable?

The deadly disappearance of country musician Luke Bell was reportedly not the first time he had vanished. Unfortunately this time, he was found dead. Apparently, he is dealing with Bipolar Disorder and while the autopsy is pending, it is now already being reported as the real cause of his death.
First Ed Sheeran, Now Ellie Goulding: Will Pop Star Enter Death Metal Scene After This Revelation?

Ellie Goulding was a metalhead and "Kerrang! girl" as a teenager. Is this an indication that she will soon collaborate with a death metal band? Or abandoning her metal music?. One can recall that Ed Sheeran stated the same thing, and it was only just reported that he will be collaborating with Cradle of Filth. Actually, it's dropping sooner rather than later.
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62

Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?

Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
Freddie Gibbs New Music 2022: '$oul $old $eparately' Album Drops Soon [Details]

Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for the drop of his fifth solo LP "$oul $old $eparately," which is set to be released on Sept 30 via Warner Records. Gibbs wanted to go all-out with the forthcoming album as this will mark his major label debut. He released the album cover art, depicting what seems to be a funny pink rabbit walking away from a crash site.
