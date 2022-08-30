Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Medical News Today
Tips for talking to someone with dementia
Communicating with loved ones with dementia may be challenging for families and caregivers. Preparing and using communication techniques may help improve communication and foster deeper connections. Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders that cause dementia cause severe nerve cell loss. They damage neurons and slowly destroy their connections with the parts...
verywellmind.com
Are There Stages of Depression?
Depression, also known as major depressive disorder or clinical depression, is one of the most widespread mental health conditions in America. In fact, in 2020, approximately 21 million adults (8.4% of the population) experienced at least one depressive episode. These episodes can have a severe impact on people’s lives, making it difficult for them to work, study, and engage in other activities the way they used to.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
archyworldys.com
What Is Aphtha, Why Does It Happen And How Does It Go? What Is Good For Aphthous Treatment?
What is aphtha, why does it happen and how does it pass?. Aphthae is the name given to ulcers that appear on the inside of the lips and cheeks, on the tongue, on the palate or on the gums. It usually has yellow or red margins. However, this condition is not contagious. It is known that it is also defined as mouth sore. It is observed that it can occur for many different reasons. Among these, there are reasons such as vitamin mineral deficiency, stress, impact. At the same time, it causes the person to be uncomfortable while eating because it occurs in sensitive points in the mouth. by many how to heal canker sore The question is among the curious ones. In general, it is observed that it heals spontaneously in an average of 7-8 days. However, in cases where it does not go away and in cases where the pain is excessive, it is absolutely necessary to pay attention.
reviewofoptometry.com
Fibromyalgia Signs Visible in Retina
Spectralis OCT was able to effectively differentiate between healthy patients and those with FM. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Click image to enlarge. The pathophysiology of fibromyalgia isn’t fully understood, but digital imaging of the neuroretina may shed some light on the condition. Researchers recently found OCT-observable retinal changes in FM patients; in a separate study, the same group then calculated two different linear discriminant functions (LDFs)—a way to measure variance—to improve the specificity of OCT retinal parameters in FM diagnosis.
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
verywellmind.com
I Tried It: At-Home Ketamine Therapy
I Tried It is a series that features accounts of real experiences with innovative new treatments, techniques, or practices that are making waves in the mental health world. Each installment in the series is unique to the writer's experience and may not be representative of the experiences or views of others.
verywellmind.com
Do I Have to Like My Therapist?
Therapy can be a unique and mysterious process. It isn’t uncommon to have questions about your treatment and therapist. A common question that can come up is if it is necessary to like your therapist. Some may feel challenged by how connected they feel to their therapist, worrying if they like them too much or view them as a friend. Others may feel zero connection to their therapist and even dislike simply being in the same room with them. Finally, some people feel somewhat indifferent to their therapist.
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Addiction: A Rational View to Change Your Life
What is an addiction? A pattern of behavior that interferes with, blocks, or sabotages your long-term goals. It includes addictions to alcohol, drugs, gambling, and other activities affording at least momentary pleasure or its promise. There are both physical and psychological addictions. I will address only the psychological. Do you...
Your job is starting to invest in your mental health, and they’re seeing a 4x return on investment when they do
Conversations around mental health in the workplace have long been taboo, but that’s beginning to change as we reevaluate work in a pandemic era.
Healthline
What Types of Drugs Can Be Toxic to Your Liver?
Your liver is the largest solid organ in your body. It performs hundreds of essential tasks such as:. complication that leads to drugs failing to receive FDA approval or being removed from the marketplace. Many types of over-the-counter and prescription drugs can be toxic to your liver. Damage can be...
How gardening can save your life – from cutting isolation to mental health benefits
It’s amazing the calm that can descend when you are surrounded by greenery. All those problems suddenly seem manageable and your brain quietens right down. And actually putting your hands in the soil, can be life-changing. According to mental health charity Mind, more than 7 million Brits say that...
dailypaws.com
4 Reasons Why Dogs Shake Their Heads (And When to Call a Vet)
Because they lack opposable thumbs, our furry pals have to rely on other ways to scratch an itch or remove something in their ears. Is this why dogs shake their heads? Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM, says most of the time, yes. "A head shake could be triggered by a bug...
How To Help Ease Bronchitis Symptoms At Home
Bronchitis is a serious respiratory infection that affects the air pathways leading into the lungs, also known as the bronchi. It often comes with a cough.
amotherfarfromhome.com
The Difference Between Cry It Out (CIO) and Self-Soothing
⏰ Want peaceful school mornings and afternoons without power battles and nagging? Simple School Routines can help!. Are you questioning whether babies can (or should!) self-soothe, but also want to help your little one sleep better? Here’s the difference between cry it out and self soothing. I had a...
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
MedicalXpress
Small lifestyle changes that make a big difference
While many modern-day ailments can be linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices, changing those choices can be a challenge. It may seem overwhelming or useless to even try. But Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, recommends approaching lifestyle changes in the same way you would learn a musical instrument or teach a child math: one step at a time.
Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Jay Baruch Explains How To Advocate For Yourself In The ER – Exclusive
What happens when you have trouble communicating in the ER? Dr. Jay Baruch told Health Digest some important tips to remember when you check in.
