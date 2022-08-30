ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

musictimes.com

Bauhaus 2022 Tour CANCELED: Is It Because of Peter Murphy’s Health?

Bad news for Bauhaus fans! The band has decided to cancel their upcoming shows this year due to a shocking reason; was it because of Peter Murphy's current health status?. A representative for the group confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, saying the band will no longer perform at their scheduled North American tour as the vocalist will enter a rehab facility.
musictimes.com

Freddie Gibbs New Music 2022: '$oul $old $eparately' Album Drops Soon [Details]

Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for the drop of his fifth solo LP "$oul $old $eparately," which is set to be released on Sept 30 via Warner Records. Gibbs wanted to go all-out with the forthcoming album as this will mark his major label debut. He released the album cover art, depicting what seems to be a funny pink rabbit walking away from a crash site.
musictimes.com

Jurgen Masati Is Taking the Music Industry by Storm

The music scene is one of the most challenging yet competitive industries worldwide. Though it has produced some of the most extraordinary talents, you need to be focused, resilient, and put your unique creativity into action to stand out in the crowd. You need to perform thorough groundwork to learn what your fans like and create music content that resonates with them.
musictimes.com

Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62

Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
musictimes.com

Lil Tjay Survived: Rapper Scores Praises For Bravery After Shooting Incident

Lil Tjay found more courage and strength to start anew after the shooting incident - thanks to his fans. Over two months since Lil Tjay made his fans worried because of his near-death robbery incident, the rapper gave them a gift for waiting and praying for him. He started paying back by releasing his song, "Beat the Odds."
musictimes.com

Corey Taylor New Album Already Complete, Promises 'Darker' Songs For Fans

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has revealed that his upcoming second album is nearly done; all he has to do is record it next year. Taylor has also hinted at the possibility of doing a tour on his own, after his current commitments with Slipknot, possibly playing the songs for his new album and "CMFT."
