DaBaby’s Team Breaks Silence on Canceled Show; REAL Cause of Postponement Revealed
DaBaby just canceled his September 2 show and reports immediately circulated that it was postponed due to low ticket sales. More recently, his team broke their silence to speak out on the matter; what was the real cause of his concert's cancelation?. According to a statement issued by Andrew Lieber,...
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Bauhaus 2022 Tour CANCELED: Is It Because of Peter Murphy’s Health?
Bad news for Bauhaus fans! The band has decided to cancel their upcoming shows this year due to a shocking reason; was it because of Peter Murphy's current health status?. A representative for the group confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, saying the band will no longer perform at their scheduled North American tour as the vocalist will enter a rehab facility.
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Freddie Gibbs New Music 2022: '$oul $old $eparately' Album Drops Soon [Details]
Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for the drop of his fifth solo LP "$oul $old $eparately," which is set to be released on Sept 30 via Warner Records. Gibbs wanted to go all-out with the forthcoming album as this will mark his major label debut. He released the album cover art, depicting what seems to be a funny pink rabbit walking away from a crash site.
Duran Duran Las Vegas Halloween Shows: Here’s How To Secure Tickets [DETAILS]
Attention Duran Duran fans! The legendary band is set to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for their first-ever Halloween-themed concert. The big question is; how to secure tickets for the highly-anticipated event?. According to Vegas Publicity, the group is set to perform at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in...
Louis Tomlinson New Album 'Faith in the Future' Tracklist, Release Date Announced
Louis Tomlinson has recently announced more details about his upcoming new album, "Faith in the Future," which is a follow-up on his 2020 hit album, "Walls." The announcement came a day after he announced the release of his new single, "Bigger Than Me," which is already out today. Tomlinson is...
Harry Styles London Concerts 2023: New Shows Added to 'Love on Tour' After Big VMAs Win
Harry Styles is adding another London show for his 2023 UK and Ireland tour following his big win at the recently-concluded MTV Video Music Awards. The former One Direction star has recently announced the dates for his 2023 tours, with Asia dates to be announced in the coming months. "Harry's...
Jurgen Masati Is Taking the Music Industry by Storm
The music scene is one of the most challenging yet competitive industries worldwide. Though it has produced some of the most extraordinary talents, you need to be focused, resilient, and put your unique creativity into action to stand out in the crowd. You need to perform thorough groundwork to learn what your fans like and create music content that resonates with them.
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62
Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
Lil Tjay Survived: Rapper Scores Praises For Bravery After Shooting Incident
Lil Tjay found more courage and strength to start anew after the shooting incident - thanks to his fans. Over two months since Lil Tjay made his fans worried because of his near-death robbery incident, the rapper gave them a gift for waiting and praying for him. He started paying back by releasing his song, "Beat the Odds."
Johnny Depp Going Full-Time With Jeff Beck on North American Tour Amid Stealing Issue
Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck's upcoming North America full-time as a guitarist and vocalist, all while embroiled in a stolen lyrics scandal recently made public last month. Depp and Beck's recent collaborative album had a song wherein it was allegedly lifted from an incarcerated man's poem without any...
YUNGBLUD Blames Internet Trolls for Mac Miller’s Death, Shares Eye-Opening Message to Haters
YUNGBLUD is one of the most promising artists around the punk rock scene as he previously collaborated with some of the biggest stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since his career skyrocketed, many people have criticized him for his music and style; now he's ready to address his haters.
Corey Taylor New Album Already Complete, Promises 'Darker' Songs For Fans
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has revealed that his upcoming second album is nearly done; all he has to do is record it next year. Taylor has also hinted at the possibility of doing a tour on his own, after his current commitments with Slipknot, possibly playing the songs for his new album and "CMFT."
