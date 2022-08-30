ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

musictimes.com

MTV Video Music Awards Ratings Spiked After 2022 Telecast Because of THESE

Data shows that the ratings of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have increased compared to last year's telecast. Happenings at the recently concluded Awards show are still a talking point on social media today - Taylor Swift's new album announcement, Nicki Minaj's Video Vanguard Performance, BLACKPINK's VMA debut, and even Bad Bunny's controversial dancer kiss.
NEWARK, NJ
musictimes.com

Jungkook Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + Collab With Charlie Puth Makes Him Richest BTS Member?

Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, rocketed to global prominence after making his BTS debut in June 2013 as the group's primary vocalist, lead dancer, sub rapper, center, and youngest member. His latest solo endeavour - a collaboration with Charlie Puth no less, certainly amassed him greater wealth and fame. The question is, could he now be richer than J-Hope?
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

First Ed Sheeran, Now Ellie Goulding: Will Pop Star Enter Death Metal Scene After This Revelation?

Ellie Goulding was a metalhead and "Kerrang! girl" as a teenager. Is this an indication that she will soon collaborate with a death metal band? Or abandoning her metal music?. One can recall that Ed Sheeran stated the same thing, and it was only just reported that he will be collaborating with Cradle of Filth. Actually, it's dropping sooner rather than later.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?

Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Coldplay Will Be Playing THIS Song In Their Concerts Forever: Here's Why

Coldplay's second album, "A Rush Of Blood To The Head," has recently turned 20 years old. As the band looked back on the success of the critically-acclaimed sophomore album, they looked back on hearing a particular song on the track. Per the band, upon hearing the song, they knew from...
MUSIC

