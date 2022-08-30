Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift New Album 'Midnights' Gets Alternative Cover Art, Earthy Vinyls [LOOK]
Taylor Swift shocked everyone last Sunday night at the VMAs when she announced that her 10th studio album would be released on October 21. The huge announcement sent Swifties worldwide into a frenzy, hyped up that Taylor would reveal more details about her new album at midnight. Little did fans...
Nicki Minaj Discography: Songs She Performed at the 2022 VMAs Ranked Based on YouTube Views
Nicki Minaj stole the show at last Sunday's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. From hosting the show to performing a medley of her hits and even accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the Queen of Rap has definitely aced it. But one highlight of the night that remains a...
MTV Video Music Awards Ratings Spiked After 2022 Telecast Because of THESE
Data shows that the ratings of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have increased compared to last year's telecast. Happenings at the recently concluded Awards show are still a talking point on social media today - Taylor Swift's new album announcement, Nicki Minaj's Video Vanguard Performance, BLACKPINK's VMA debut, and even Bad Bunny's controversial dancer kiss.
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
DaBaby’s Team Breaks Silence on Canceled Show; REAL Cause of Postponement Revealed
DaBaby just canceled his September 2 show and reports immediately circulated that it was postponed due to low ticket sales. More recently, his team broke their silence to speak out on the matter; what was the real cause of his concert's cancelation?. According to a statement issued by Andrew Lieber,...
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Jungkook Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + Collab With Charlie Puth Makes Him Richest BTS Member?
Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, rocketed to global prominence after making his BTS debut in June 2013 as the group's primary vocalist, lead dancer, sub rapper, center, and youngest member. His latest solo endeavour - a collaboration with Charlie Puth no less, certainly amassed him greater wealth and fame. The question is, could he now be richer than J-Hope?
MIA New Album 'Mata' Coming Soon But Rapper Threatens Leak If THIS Won't Happen
British rapper MIA is dropping her new album, "Mata," soon, but it seems like she herself could not wait anymore longer to release it. In her latest update, MIA shared interesting new details about the album's featured artists and a sneak peek of her songs in a recently-posted teaser. MIA's...
Stone Sour Hiatus: Corey Taylor Says Band Isn’t Something He Desires To Do; Here’s Why
Many fans have been anticipating Stone Sour's comeback, but it seems like they have to wait longer as frontman Corey Taylor revealed his true feelings for the band, saying that the group has a lot of "drama." Speaking to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation, the metal vocalist said...
First Ed Sheeran, Now Ellie Goulding: Will Pop Star Enter Death Metal Scene After This Revelation?
Ellie Goulding was a metalhead and "Kerrang! girl" as a teenager. Is this an indication that she will soon collaborate with a death metal band? Or abandoning her metal music?. One can recall that Ed Sheeran stated the same thing, and it was only just reported that he will be collaborating with Cradle of Filth. Actually, it's dropping sooner rather than later.
Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?
Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
Avril Lavigne Walk of Fame Star: Rocker Won’t Retire Anytime Soon Based on Speech; Here’s Why
Avril Lavigne has been taking the world by storm since she debuted two decades ago. Recently, she received the biggest honor in Hollywood by having her own Walk of Fame star. During her speech, the pop-punk princess hinted at the future of her career and it seems like she's not stopping anytime soon.
Britney Spears On Son Breaking His Silence: 'I Wasn't Up To His Expectations Of A Mother'
Jayden Federline, Britney Spears' youngest son, opened up about his mother during an interview for an upcoming documentary about the Federline family. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15; and according to the Daily Mail, Jayden opened up about his relationship with the "Baby One More Time" singer.
Ariana Grande Net Worth 2022: From Broadway to Cosmetics, Here’s How She Got Rich Before Turning 30
Ariana Grande is only 29 years old but she already made a name for herself in the music industry. Since she's one of the most successful musicians today, her fame and impact come with millions of dollars; how much is she worth today?. As of 2020, Ariana Grande has an...
Duran Duran Las Vegas Halloween Shows: Here’s How To Secure Tickets [DETAILS]
Attention Duran Duran fans! The legendary band is set to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for their first-ever Halloween-themed concert. The big question is; how to secure tickets for the highly-anticipated event?. According to Vegas Publicity, the group is set to perform at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in...
Coldplay Will Be Playing THIS Song In Their Concerts Forever: Here's Why
Coldplay's second album, "A Rush Of Blood To The Head," has recently turned 20 years old. As the band looked back on the success of the critically-acclaimed sophomore album, they looked back on hearing a particular song on the track. Per the band, upon hearing the song, they knew from...
Louis Tomlinson New Album 'Faith in the Future' Tracklist, Release Date Announced
Louis Tomlinson has recently announced more details about his upcoming new album, "Faith in the Future," which is a follow-up on his 2020 hit album, "Walls." The announcement came a day after he announced the release of his new single, "Bigger Than Me," which is already out today. Tomlinson is...
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' Gets Major Reissue After 'Stranger Things' Massive Success
37 years after its initial release and after the success it amassed following "Stranger Things" season 4, Kate Bush will be dropping one of her most iconic songs in a physical form. According to NME, the English singer's hit track "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" will be...
Diddy, Dr Dre Collaborating 8 Whole ears After Massive Feud, Other Artists React
The two great artists are moving on after eight years and not just with words, with actual action too. Dr. Dre and Diddy healed their relationship by having a fun studio session. It appears that the two are out to release some collab songs soon. In the said photos of...
Meghan Trainor 'Shades' Charlie Puth Over the PDA That 'Shook the Nation' 7 Years Ago
It appears that except for that heated kiss she experienced with Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards, Meghan Trainor has few regrets. Was sharing a smooth with the "Left and Right" singer that bad?. On August 30, the singer participated in a TikTok fad in which participants compare...
