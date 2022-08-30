Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj 'Super Freaky Girl' MV: Rap Royalty Unleashes Her Inner Bad Doll [WATCH]
Nicki Minaj is back with her pink doll and barbie aesthetic as she started a new era with a new song and a music video after snagging this year's MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award. With a new album reportedly in the works, the rap royalty's latest visuals bring major nostalgia to OG Barbz.
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
musictimes.com
Who is Alexander Ludwig? Nicki Minaj's 'Ken' Takes Spotlight After 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" music video has already been released, and people are raving over her "barbie-fication" along with his on-screen partner, Alexander Ludwig. Ludwig, who plays Ken to Nicki's Barbie persona in the music video, has been making waves online as they notice the actor's chemistry with Nicki Minaj on screen.
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
musictimes.com
Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62
Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
musictimes.com
Johnny Depp Going Full-Time With Jeff Beck on North American Tour Amid Stealing Issue
Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck's upcoming North America full-time as a guitarist and vocalist, all while embroiled in a stolen lyrics scandal recently made public last month. Depp and Beck's recent collaborative album had a song wherein it was allegedly lifted from an incarcerated man's poem without any...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Discography: Songs She Performed at the 2022 VMAs Ranked Based on YouTube Views
Nicki Minaj stole the show at last Sunday's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. From hosting the show to performing a medley of her hits and even accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the Queen of Rap has definitely aced it. But one highlight of the night that remains a...
musictimes.com
Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?
Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
musictimes.com
Duran Duran Las Vegas Halloween Shows: Here’s How To Secure Tickets [DETAILS]
Attention Duran Duran fans! The legendary band is set to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for their first-ever Halloween-themed concert. The big question is; how to secure tickets for the highly-anticipated event?. According to Vegas Publicity, the group is set to perform at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
musictimes.com
Avril Lavigne Walk of Fame Star: Rocker Won’t Retire Anytime Soon Based on Speech; Here’s Why
Avril Lavigne has been taking the world by storm since she debuted two decades ago. Recently, she received the biggest honor in Hollywood by having her own Walk of Fame star. During her speech, the pop-punk princess hinted at the future of her career and it seems like she's not stopping anytime soon.
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]
Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
musictimes.com
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
musictimes.com
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' Gets Major Reissue After 'Stranger Things' Massive Success
37 years after its initial release and after the success it amassed following "Stranger Things" season 4, Kate Bush will be dropping one of her most iconic songs in a physical form. According to NME, the English singer's hit track "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" will be...
