Newark, NJ

RadarOnline

Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
musictimes.com

Angus Gaye Cause of Death: Aswad Lead Vocalist Dead at 62

Reggae band Aswad revealed that its vocalist, Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, died. He was 62. On Friday, Aswad penned a statement on Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news about its lead vocalist. Gaye was reportedly loved and respected by everyone because of his inspiring life and career. It also uploaded...
musictimes.com

Drake, The Weeknd Ignored THIS Rapper's Songs For Years: What Could Be The Reason?

Tory Lanez revealed in a recent question and answered on Twitter that he had been sending Drake and The Weeknd some of his tracks for years already. However, to no avail, the two have not been responding to any of his requests. But despite the rejection, Lanez remained confident on social media, firing at a detractor who attempted to shame him for the revelation.
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]

Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
