ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

West, Russia trade pressure on energy as Ukraine goes on attack

By Handout, Igor Tkachov, JOE KLAMAR, Dmytro GORSHKOV, OLEKSANDR GIMANOV, Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV, STRINGER
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzywC_0hc18iQh00
A boy spraypaints destroyed Russian military equipment in Odessa /AFP

Western powers and Moscow hit back at each other Friday with painful pressure measures on energy as Ukraine said it bombed a Russian base near a nuclear plant that has caused growing concern.

The Group of Seven major industrial democracies vowed to move urgently to set a price cap on Russian oil imports, a crucial source of revenue for Moscow and its war in Ukraine.

"Russia is benefitting economically from the uncertainty on energy markets caused by the war and is making big profits from the export of oil and we want to counter that decisively," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a press conference after the move was announced.

The aim of the price cap on oil exports was to "stop an important source of financing for the war of aggression and contain the rise in global energy prices", he added.

Ahead of the decision, the Kremlin warned that the move would destabilise oil markets. It has shown it is willing to use gas supplies to Europe as leverage in what the United States has denounced as "weaponisation" of energy.

As if on cue, Russian gas giant Gazprom said it had halted gas deliveries to Germany for an indefinite period as there were leaks in a turbine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twNgW_0hc18iQh00
The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom seen at a petrol station in Moscow /AFP

Gazprom earlier said it expected a resumption on Saturday of gas shipments through Nord Stream, a pipeline -- denounced at its inception by Russia's critics -- that links St Petersburg to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

"The reliability of the operation, of the whole system, is at risk," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, blaming a lack of spare parts.

Siemens Energy, the German manufacturer of the turbine where Gazprom said it identified problems, said that the leaks identified by the Russians were not a reason to stop operation.

- Fighting near nuclear plant -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqBui_0hc18iQh00
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi speaks to the press at Vienna's airport after returning from inspecting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine /AFP

The showdown on energy comes amid growing alarm over Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under occupation of Russian troops.

Ukraine said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

Dmytro Orlov, the pro-Kyiv mayor of Energodar in southern Ukraine, told AFP from his location in exile that phone services in the town were badly disrupted.

A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, saying that the site had been damaged in fighting.

The Ukrainian army charged the Russian forces had removed their equipment from the site before the UN team arrived on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWizI_0hc18iQh00
Mykyta Tolichkin's pupils start their new school year with lessons online /AFP

Russian troops seized control of the site in early March. There have been repeated attacks in the vicinity but both Moscow and Kyiv have denied responsibility and blamed each other.

UN inspectors spent their second day at Zaporizhzhia on Friday. Russia's envoy to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said six IAEA inspectors would stay behind for several days and that two more would remain there "on a permanent basis".

"We welcome this because an international presence can dispel the many rumours about the state of affairs at the nuclear power plant," he told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

- 'Stop playing with fire' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG2mf_0hc18iQh00
Only one of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant is currently functioning /Maxar Technologies/AFP/File

Red Cross director general Robert Mardini on Thursday warned the consequences of hitting the plant could be "catastrophic", saying "the slightest miscalculation could trigger devastation that we will regret for decades".

"It is high time to stop playing with fire and instead take concrete measures to protect this facility ... from any military operations," he told reporters in Kyiv.

Ukraine has accused Russia of storing ammunition at Zaporizhzhia and deploying hundreds of soldiers there.

It also suspects Moscow is intending to divert power from the plant to the nearby Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops pressed ahead with a counter-offensive in the nearby region of Kherson to retake areas seized by Russia at the start of the invasion.

The president's office said explosions had been heard across Kherson throughout Thursday night and that "heavy fighting" was taking place in two areas just up river from Kherson city, the regional capital.

In the eastern Donetsk region, four people were killed and 10 wounded in various shelling incidents, while another died in the north east when a village was hit near Kharkhiv, Ukraine's second city.

Despite the conflict, now in its seventh month, children started a new school year on September 1, although in several regions that meant lessons online due to the ongoing fighting.

"I'm happy to be back at school but I would be even happier if there was no war because I miss my teacher and my friends," nine-year-old Antonina Sidorenko, told AFP, with the distant crackle of gunfire in the background.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Christian Lindner
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Iaea#European Union#United Nations#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Group#German#Kremlin#Gazprom#Nord Stream
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
AFP

Ukraine's shadow army tracking the Russian troops

Crouched in bushes on the shores of the Dnipro River, two young Ukrainian men dressed in army gear stalked Russian troops through the camera of a remote-controlled drone. Their job is to gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and positions before passing it on to the Ukrainian armed forces.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy