Tesla Files Application For EV Battery Production In Fremont, California

In a report published a few days ago, Tesla revealed its intention to start manufacturing batteries at the original Fremont-California plant. The gigantic demand for electric vehicles, to which Tesla - and in fact many other brands - are subjected, has led the company to submit an application for manufacturing batteries at its Fremont - California plant. Said request was submitted on August 30, 2022, according to the report published by Teslarati. At the moment there is no official response from State authorities, although all indications suggest that Tesla will soon expand its factory to accommodate this new manufacturing line.
FREMONT, CA
Moody's Says Tesla Is Not Investment Grade Worthy

Moody's has given a reason of why Tesla is not investment grade worthy and it is mind blowing. Why doesn't Tesla have investment grade ratings? All their financials are improving and they are making billions of dollars. The S&P & Moody's still refuse to give Tesla an investment grade rating. Here is why according to Dave Lee.
ECONOMY
Elon Musk
The Engler Desat Is A Bizarre V10 Four-Wheeler

Engler Desat SuperQuad claims 1100 horsepower and 217 mph, no seatbelts. What if you tuned the 5.2-liter V10 from the Audi R8/Lamborghini Huracan up to 1100 horsepower then got rid of the roof and interior to replace it with a homebrewed handlebar steering system and lightweight carbon body? Well you'd be Slovakia's Engler Automotive and you'd be responsible for the world's first "SuperQuad." The SQ makes its debut at the UK's Salon Privé concours event this weekend.
CARS
Ford August EV Sales Numbers Roar Strong With Massive Increase

Ford's EV push maybe controversial to some, but the company is already reaping the massive windfalls of this initiative with the company reporting a massive increase in EV related sales during the month of August. Ford Motor Company currently has three EV models available (Mach-E, Transit, and F-150 Lightning), and...
RETAIL
2022 Hyundai Kona N Review: Sporty SUV That Rumbles Like a Little Hyundai Truck

Last week Torque News test-drove the 2022 Hyundai Kona N and as I am reviewing the vehicle in this article I want to start by pointing that Hyundai proves that it can develop electric vehicles and produce performance cars simultaneously. Hyundai has accustomed us to vehicles that are fully capable...
CARS

