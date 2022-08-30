Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla Files Application For EV Battery Production In Fremont, California
In a report published a few days ago, Tesla revealed its intention to start manufacturing batteries at the original Fremont-California plant. The gigantic demand for electric vehicles, to which Tesla - and in fact many other brands - are subjected, has led the company to submit an application for manufacturing batteries at its Fremont - California plant. Said request was submitted on August 30, 2022, according to the report published by Teslarati. At the moment there is no official response from State authorities, although all indications suggest that Tesla will soon expand its factory to accommodate this new manufacturing line.
torquenews.com
By 2030, You'll Be Astonished Where Tesla Will Be With Master Plan Part 3
Tesla will astonish you with where it will be in 2030. Elon Musk also gives hints about Master Plan Part 3. At the latest ONS conference, Elon Musk made some stunning predictions about the future and you'll be astonished where Tesla will be in 2030. What are the steps to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
torquenews.com
Moody's Says Tesla Is Not Investment Grade Worthy
Moody's has given a reason of why Tesla is not investment grade worthy and it is mind blowing. Why doesn't Tesla have investment grade ratings? All their financials are improving and they are making billions of dollars. The S&P & Moody's still refuse to give Tesla an investment grade rating. Here is why according to Dave Lee.
RELATED PEOPLE
torquenews.com
The Engler Desat Is A Bizarre V10 Four-Wheeler
Engler Desat SuperQuad claims 1100 horsepower and 217 mph, no seatbelts. What if you tuned the 5.2-liter V10 from the Audi R8/Lamborghini Huracan up to 1100 horsepower then got rid of the roof and interior to replace it with a homebrewed handlebar steering system and lightweight carbon body? Well you'd be Slovakia's Engler Automotive and you'd be responsible for the world's first "SuperQuad." The SQ makes its debut at the UK's Salon Privé concours event this weekend.
CARS・
torquenews.com
Ford August EV Sales Numbers Roar Strong With Massive Increase
Ford's EV push maybe controversial to some, but the company is already reaping the massive windfalls of this initiative with the company reporting a massive increase in EV related sales during the month of August. Ford Motor Company currently has three EV models available (Mach-E, Transit, and F-150 Lightning), and...
torquenews.com
2022 Hyundai Kona N Review: Sporty SUV That Rumbles Like a Little Hyundai Truck
Last week Torque News test-drove the 2022 Hyundai Kona N and as I am reviewing the vehicle in this article I want to start by pointing that Hyundai proves that it can develop electric vehicles and produce performance cars simultaneously. Hyundai has accustomed us to vehicles that are fully capable...
CARS・
Comments / 0