Commercial Dispatch
Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city
For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: City should rethink raises for elected officials
Inflation has hit everyone! There’s no doubt about that. I was appalled to learn how little our police and fire department are being paid. And yet, we expect them to be at our beck and call any and every hour of the day. And, of course, our regular city and county employees need to be paid decent wages also. Their jobs are not always pleasant, but necessary!
Commercial Dispatch
CPD budget proposal focuses funds where they are needed
As the Columbus mayor and city council continue to adjust its budget plan for 2023, one of the more eye-catching aspects of the plan as it currently exists is to cut the budget for the Columbus Police Department. At first blush, it’s an alarming suggestion. For the past couple of...
Commercial Dispatch
Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges
TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-4-22
A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.
wtva.com
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Pilot calls 911 threatening to crash plane in Mississippi, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — The Tupelo Police Department (TPD) is investigating a call dispatch received early this morning. TPD was notified about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot made contact with E911 and threatened...
Commercial Dispatch
EMCC art instructors’ works chosen for juried art exhibits
Works by two East Mississippi Community College art instructors have been selected for inclusion in separate juried art exhibits that will take place in Meridian. Two large, decorative ceramic bowls created by Lisa Spinks, who teaches art on EMCC’s Scooba campus, will be on display during the MS Clay Works 2022. Artwork from entrants will be on display Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 in the Miller Art Gallery at Meridian Community College. A closing reception and award ceremony will take place Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: Bingham joins Citizens National Bank
Citizens National Bank announced the hiring of Brandi Bingham as mortgage originator for its mortgage team in North Mississippi. Bingham will work out of the bank’s North Columbus office at 2412 Hwy 45 N. Bingham most recently served as a mortgage banker with Stockton Mortgage in Tupelo. She also...
tippahnews.com
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
hottytoddy.com
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Commercial Dispatch
From paranormal to contemporary: Local author finds success in romance genres
Starkville resident Kait Nolan has been writing since middle school, but in the last decade, she decided to make a career out of her hobby. She hasn’t looked back since, having sold about 300,000 copies of her works in print, e-book and audio formats. “It’s that semi-classic story of,...
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Commercial Dispatch
CRA expects to court Burns Bottom developers by summer
Columbus Redevelopment Authority leaders say they will be ready to request proposals from developers for their Burns Bottom project by summer 2023. By that time, it will have been seven years since the CRA began acquiring property and six years since it began receiving city tax money to help fund the redevelopment initiative. That timeline starkly contrasts other area developments, including the West Jackson Street Project of Tupelo, which saw development begin within two years.
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
Commercial Dispatch
Fifth applicant enters fray for CRA
A fifth man has applied for the opening on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Eric Thomas, owner of Factory Direct Furniture on Gardner Boulevard, applied Tuesday, according to City Hall records. “I love Columbus, I love our community, and there’s a lot of redevelopment going on,” he said. “I know...
wtva.com
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
wcbi.com
Price to keep inmates in Lowndes County Jail to increase
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The cost of everything is going up, and that’s likely going to include the cost of keeping city inmates in the Lowndes County Jail. For over 20 years, the county has charged the city of Columbus $25 per day for each city inmate being housed in the County Jail.
Commercial Dispatch
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
