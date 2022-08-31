Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
2 more buses of migrants arrive in New York City
NEW YORK -- Another group of migrants arrived in New York City on Tuesday morning.Two buses were seen pulling into the Port Authority bus station.Outreach groups were on hand to help these latest arrivals with resources they may need.Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, had a strong message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending these migrants to our area."What we have here is a right-wing political extremism crisis. What Abbott is doing here is fomenting anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hatred," he said. "This is the use of human beings, innocent families and children, for political purposes."RELATED...
Landa can make you a landlord with just $5
So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
Texas buses migrants to 3rd Democrat-run city
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday night the arrival of a bus of migrants from his state to Chicago for the first time. The big picture: Texas has spent over $12 million bussing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., which, like Chicago, have Democrat mayors, per Axios' Herb Scribner.
96% of Freight Rail Workers Want to Strike, Survey Finds
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. 96 percent of freight rail workers still want to strike as soon as they can under federal law, despite a Joe Biden-appointed emergency mediation board recently drawing up terms for a potential compromise contract, according to a survey conducted by a railroad worker group.
The US has a ruling class – and Americans must stand up to it
Let’s be clear. The most important economic and political issues facing this country are the extraordinary levels of income and wealth inequality, the rapidly growing concentration of ownership, the long-term decline of the American middle class and the evolution of this country into oligarchy. We know how important these...
Lightfoot, Pritzker open to more migrants from Texas
(The Center Square) – About 60 foreign nationals who crossed the U.S. border illegally into Texas are now in Chicago. More are to be expected. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker say they are welcoming the new arrivals. Among benefits foreign nationals in Illinois can receive...
Half of all American families have acquired guns
It disheartens our citizens and drains the vitality from our communities. It arouses fear and apprehension and threatens the fabric of our existence. Why is America, traditionally a nation of activists and doers, seemingly unable to reverse the staggering trends in what is perhaps our greatest common iniquity—crime?. What...
