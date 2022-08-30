Technically, Gavin Wimsatt didn’t get the start for Rutgers football with Johnny Langan getting the first snap of the game. But that didn’t stop Wimsatt from rattling off the longest gain of the first quarter for the Scarlet Knights, and the biggest play of his young college career. Wimsatt, who came in for Langan on the second play from scrimmage for Rutgers, had some rough moments in the first quarter. He also had some flashes of the potential that made him a four-star recruit out of Owensboro (KY) High School and one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the nation. Check...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO