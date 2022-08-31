ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
derbycityweekend.com

St. James Court Art Show returns late Sept., theme unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In preparation for the annual St. James Court Art Show this month, the show’s third edition of the collectible watercolor print series was unveiled Thursday. Inside The Filson Historical Society building in Old Louisville, watercolor artist Mark Bird unveiled the 2022 St. James Court Art...
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

WorldFest returns to Louisville; Downtown street closures set for Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 WorldFest, featuring cultures and customs from all over the world, is returning to the Belvedere Labor Day weekend. The four-day event will feature three entertainment stages showcasing more than 70 international, national, regional, and local performers. There will also be a vendor village with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

National Cinema Day brings $3 movie tickets to select WAVE Country theaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several movie theater chains will be offering discount movie tickets on Sept. 3 as part of National Cinema Day. National Cinema Day was created by The Cinema Foundation as a way to celebrate moviegoers and provide an opportunity for people to return to the movies if they haven’t been in a while.
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” comes to Louisville. According to the press release, PNC Broadway in Louisville partnered up with Kentucky Performing Arts to premiere “Jagged Little Pill” at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy