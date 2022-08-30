First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday. A shift in our weather is on track to arrive over Labor Day Weekend as a boundary becomes stalled out overhead, which will allow for moisture to surge back in. Showers and storms are possible at times in a scattered variety on both Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. For those not seeing rain, temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Highs on Sunday could be slightly cooler in the middle 80s.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO