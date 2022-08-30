ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.

By Branden Walker
WLBT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers continuing over the next few days! Highs look to remain in the mid to upper 80s, also keeping an eye on the tropics.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday. A shift in our weather is on track to arrive over Labor Day Weekend as a boundary becomes stalled out overhead, which will allow for moisture to surge back in. Showers and storms are possible at times in a scattered variety on both Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. For those not seeing rain, temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Highs on Sunday could be slightly cooler in the middle 80s.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The Pearl River Water Supply District remains under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice that was announced on Monday for the following areas in the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District remains in effect:. PRVWSD says the boil water notice will remain in effect until the water supply district receives clear sampling. The notice could be...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
WLBT

Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Drier#Warming Up#Cold Front
WLBT

Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLBT

Water woes are impacting employees and businesses in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than a month, the Capital City has been under a boil water notice. Now, residents and businesses are seeing more water woes. Due to issues and repairs being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson residents and businesses are seeing little or no water pressure.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy