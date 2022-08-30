First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.

Read full article on original website
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Isolated to scattered showers continuing over the next few days! Highs look to remain in the mid to upper 80s, also keeping an eye on the tropics.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday. A shift in our weather is on track to arrive over Labor Day Weekend as a boundary becomes stalled out overhead, which will allow for moisture to surge back in. Showers and storms are possible at times in a scattered variety on both Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. For those not seeing rain, temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Highs on Sunday could be slightly cooler in the middle 80s.
WLBT
‘PAW Patrol Live!’ canceled at Mississippi Coliseum due to tap water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Mississippi Coliseum, “PAW Patrol Live!” was supposed to be preparing for two big shows this weekend. But that is not the case anymore. Due to the water crisis happening in the city, they have postponed their event. Officials with Visit Jackson say,...
WLBT
The Pearl River Water Supply District remains under boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice that was announced on Monday for the following areas in the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District remains in effect:. PRVWSD says the boil water notice will remain in effect until the water supply district receives clear sampling. The notice could be...
WLBT
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
WLBT
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week. According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair....
WLBT
‘Significant gains’ made at O.B. Curtis water plant, Jackson city leaders say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pressure in Jackson’s water system continued to climb late Thursday and early Friday, a sign that efforts to get the city’s main water treatment plant are moving in the right direction. “The total output has increased to 80 PSI. The ideal pressure level is...
WLBT
Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
WLBT
Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than sixty pallets of Kentwood water were unloaded off 18-wheelers at the Jackson Ice company store on Jefferson Street this morning. This comes after dozens of requests were made to this store for more water around the city of Jackson. The supervisor at the Jackson...
WLBT
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
WLBT
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
WLBT
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
WLBT
Teenagers, organizations come together to deliver water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We just trying to give back and make sure everybody is straight and have a good time, make sure everybody good who is going through a hard time. That’s why we are going out giving out water to everyone.”. Fourteen-year-old Jamari Robinson and dozens...
WLBT
Water woes are impacting employees and businesses in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than a month, the Capital City has been under a boil water notice. Now, residents and businesses are seeing more water woes. Due to issues and repairs being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson residents and businesses are seeing little or no water pressure.
WLBT
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
WLBT
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
WLBT
Comcast NBCUniversal to donate $50,000 to help aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comcast NBCUniversal announced it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help aid the organization’s relief efforts in Jackson. “We are committed to supporting our team members, customers, partners, and residents of Jackson during this crisis,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “In partnership with the Red Cross and local organizations, it is an honor to aid relief efforts and assist those affected during this very challenging time.”
WLBT
JPS reschedules ‘Graduation Classic,’ announces schools will remain virtual on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The JPS has rescheduled the “Graduation Classic” football doubleheader event after canceling the games due to Jackson’s water crisis. The “Graduation Classic” was canceled on Wednesday, August 31, due to a lack of water at the originally scheduled venue, the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium.
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
WLBT
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
