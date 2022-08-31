“Women Talking” premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Friday immediately after a warm tribute to director Sarah Polley, and the response confirmed its Oscar bonafides. However, Polley’s riveting look at a group of Mennonite women who mobilize against the rapists in their community presents a challenge for distributor UA/MGM as its busy ensemble could end up competing with itself. From the moment that nine actresses from “Women Talking” crowded the stage before the movie’s premiere, it was clear that the movie offered up a wide array of performances. Polley’s absorbing, stripped-down adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel almost exclusively unfolds in...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO