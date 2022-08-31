Motor City Comic Con is back to hosting two conventions this year

It’s hammer time: A fan at Motor City Comic Con.

It’s arguably never been a better time to be a geek. Comic book culture is bigger than ever, thanks to the onslaught of blockbuster superhero film adaptations from Marvel and DC Comics.

Popularity is so high that it’s perhaps no surprise that the long-running Motor City Comic Con has returned with two conventions this year — one held in its typical time slot in May, and a fall version slated for October.

“Motor City Comic Con used to have two conventions each year, and we are going back to that tradition,” says executive director Liz Allen. “[The year] 2006 was the last time both a fall and spring convention was held, so we brought it back this year.”

First launched in 1989, Motor City Comic Con has changed a lot since its inception, Allen says. “There has been a lot added to the programming over the past 33 years,” she says. “There has been an increased number of panels that go into specific genres and topics, themed events within the convention, cosplay contests, extension of the number of vendors, artists and exhibitors, and overall variety added since the inception of Motor City Comic Con. And of course, there is always a focus to bring in celebrity and comic guests that we know fans will be excited to see.”

It’s not just about superheroes. This year, rockstar Alice Cooper is one of Motor City Comic Con’s celebrity guests. The 74-year-old performer who came up in Detroit’s classic rock scene will be in attendance at the convention all three days, available for autographs and to pose for photos with fans.

Other celebrity guests include pro wrestler Anna Jay, comedian James “Murr” Murray, Taken actor Clive Standen, The Walking Dead actress Laurie Holden, comedian Jamie Farr, and M*A*S*H* actress Loretta Swit.

“When booking [celebrity] guests, we really like to listen to our guests’ requests,” Allen says. “We are always open to attendee comments on social media, and they can even submit guest suggestions through our ‘request a guest’ feature on our website. We try to round out the guest list so that there is someone for everyone, from classic sitcom stars, anime voice actors, musicians, wrestlers, comedians, and the stars of today’s hit TV shows and movies.”

This year, Motor City Comic Con is offering wristbands for fans who want to avoid long lines. The wristbands are available to purchase in advance through Sept., 16 on the Motor City Comic Con website for an additional $15. The wristbands are shipped to attendees’ homes before the convention and allow fans to bypass ticket lines. They also grant re-entry to the event.

Beyond that, Allen says more announcements are expected for this year’s fall convention.

“Everyone should stay tuned as we are going to keep making more guest announcements!” she says.

The Motor City Comic Con takes place from noon-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, oct. 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46199 Grand River Ave., Novi; motorcitycomiccon.com . Tickets start at $35 for ages 13 and up, with VIP passes available.

