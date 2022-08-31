ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Spunky, punky Hamtramck Labor Day Festival has always been about resilience

By Biba Adams
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtlc6_0hc0QCYl00
The Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Race sees onlookers pelt wheel-driven “canoes” with water balloons.

According to the event’s official website, the idea for the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival arose during a dark time in 1980 as the city faced an economic crisis.

“At the time, then-Mayor Robert Kozaren, with the help of a group of dedicated citizens, conceived having a huge city festival that would not only boost the spirits of the residents, but also show everyone else that Hamtramck was a tough town that could smile in the face of a crisis,” festival organizers write.

The festival has continued to evolve over the decades, but it remains a staple of the city that describes itself as “the world in 2.2 square miles.” It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021 at a smaller scale with just one music stage.

“Our city government is as excited and supportive as they always have been,” says festival organizer Mickey Lyons. “The whole festival is really for the community. In fact, last year when we were debating whether to do it or not, we knew we needed to do at the very least a pared down version of it. But it really came down to the fact that the kids love that carnival so much that we just had to do it. So the community has just really gotten behind it. The mayor and city council have all been really supportive of keeping it as a tradition.”

Lyons says that this year, the fest will return as a full-sized version, with two music stages and the return of Big Time Wrestling. That’s in addition to the tradition of the cheekily named Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Race, in which onlookers pelt decorated wooden pushcarts with water balloons.

The return of the full Hamtramck Labor Day Festival also happens to be the city’s centennial.

“We'll even have some 10- year-old cars rolling down Joseph Campau and hopefully some Dodge Brothers cars from the Dodge Brothers factory,” Lyons says. “And we are really using the parade to highlight the 100 years of diversity and inclusion in the city of Hamtramck.”

This year the festival will feature a ton of music artists, including headliner ESG, the influential dance-punk band formed in the Bronx, New York in 1978 whose music has been sampled by scores of hip-hop artists, including TLC, Wu-Tang Clan, Kool Moe Dee, the Beastie Boys, Big Daddy Kane, Gang Starr, Junior Mafia, Tricky, Jay-Dee, and MF DOOM, among others. (The band performs at 9 p.m. on Monday.) Other musical highlights include rock ’n’ roll band Shadow Show (9 p.m. on Saturday), spooky electroclash duo ADULT. (8 p.m. on Monday), and alt-country band the Volebeats, which released its first new record in more than 12 years, Lonesome Galaxy, earlier this summer (5 p.m. on Monday).

“Hamtramck has always been pretty punk rock, and the vibrant community that we have here, the diversity,” Lyons says. “The plethora of great music venues that we’ve got here in Hamtramck really lends itself well to this kind of coming together of all sorts of different musicians. So I would say that Hamtramck has a solid place in metro Detroit's music scene and will for a long time.”

Lyons adds, “As this is a return to community gathering after a pretty rough couple of years, and as this is a celebration of the city’s 100th anniversary, I'm really looking forward to folks just being able to get out, have a good time — whether that's families at the carnival, whether that's watching the international Big Time Wrestling shows that we have, or hanging out, playing on rides, listening to bands. I'm just looking forward to this as a celebration of the community that makes Hamtramck the strange and wonderful place that it is.”

From Saturday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 5, Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; see hamtownfest.com for the full schedule. Admission is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Hamtramck, MI
Government
City
Hamtramck, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak

In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
ROYAL OAK, MI
michiganradio.org

Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies

Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kool Moe Dee
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day#Carnival#Punk Rock#Canoe
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
293
Followers
61
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy