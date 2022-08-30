Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 2 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday night six-man action:#9 Irion County defeated Spur 83-36 Friday night six-man action: Blackwell defeated Eden 48-0 #5 1A DI Garden City defeated Menard 54-8 Robert Lee defeated Sands 36-28 Zephyr […]
Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week two of the 2022 season and we have the list of scores for your favorite team. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Marshall 11 @ Longview 48 Final Tyler 27 @ Tyler Legacy 29 Final Nacogdoches 0 @ Lufkin 37 Final Henderson 35 […]
Blitz Kickoff: 4 Thursday games to start off Week 2 of high school football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz gets underway tonight with nine highlight games across the Coastal Bend! Be sure and tune in at 10:35 PM after the news or set your DVRs if you're going to be out at the games. THURSDAY - BLITZ KICKOFF (Highlights...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
September 1st HS Football Recap
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second week of the high school football season kicked off with a full slate of games on Thursday night. Highlights from a handful games around the Rio Grande Valley. Scores. Rowe 48, La Joya 27 (F) Palmview 40, Roma 34 (F/OT) Economedes 38, Lopez...
KSAT 12
Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season
UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28. As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Week one of Texas high school football is in the books, folks. Teams across the state have started their journey's toward potentially hoisting the UIL state title at AT&T Stadium in December. Some, perhaps, who are included in these week two games featured below. Meanwhile, throughout the...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated cruises past UANL Monterrey Mexico
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two hour rain delay, A&M Consolidated cruised by UANL Monterrey from Mexico 49-14. Consol wasted no time scoring after the delay. The Tigers lead by 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Keshun Thomas and Roderick Taylor both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter plus a passing touchdown from Will Hargett to Payton Bjork gave Consol an early lead.
Amarillo vs. San Angelo Central at Lubbock Monterey, 6 p.m. Amarillo at Lubbock Monterey, 7:30 p.m. Tascosa at Frenship, 6 p.m. Wichita Falls at Caprock, 6 p.m. Plainview at Randall, 7 p.m. SATURDAY. Tournament. Perryton, Memphis, Miami at Perryton Tournament. Non-District. Class 4A. Hereford/Midland Legacy/Lubbock Cooper dual at Lubbock Cooper.
ESPN
Houston Texans to host Uvalde High School football team at season opener
The Houston Texans have invited the Uvalde High School football team to be their guests for the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11. The Texans, along with supermarket chain H-E-B, are providing the Uvalde team with transportation to the stadium as well as suites for the game.
