Following a leak, PlayStation has confirmed the next batch of PlayStation Plus freebies. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month. More games are also available for Extra and Premium members.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO