The Vampires
You Suck at Parking
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, PlayStation has confirmed the next batch of PlayStation Plus freebies. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month. More games are also available for Extra and Premium members.
Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report
The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda. Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a "Zelda blowout."
Assassin's Creed Mirage Confirmed, Reveal Coming September 10
Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin's Creed Mirage following a leak. This is the next entry in the series, separate from Assassin's Creed Infinity (codename), which is coming sometime later. Assassin's Creed games usually leak prior to their official announcement, and this proved to be true once again with Mirage. While...
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: 2 Free Games Available Now
We're at the start of another new month, so that means that it's time to claim some freebies on Xbox Store--if you're a Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, of course. September's Games with Gold lineup currently features Gods Will Fall and Thrillville. You can also still claim one of August's freebies, ScourgeBringer, until September 16. Halfway through the month the lineup will refresh with Double Kick Heroes and Portal 2.
Flintlock Preview
Mechanically, Flintlock's combat sort of looks like how you fight in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with an armor system that works in a similar manner to Sekiro's posture. In Flintlock, enemies have two different meters that you have to worry about while in combat. The red bar is an enemy's health, while the yellow bar above that is their armor. The yellow bar fills as you damage an enemy's armor while the red bar empties as you damage the enemy themselves.
