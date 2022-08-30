ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Crypto CEO Accused Of $2.5B Scam Faces Almost 41,000 Years In Prison

The CEO and founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, Faruk Fatih Özer, has been arrested in Vlorë, Albania, PC Gamer reports. After Thodex collapsed in 2021, it was revealed that the exchange had reportedly transferred about $125 million (£108 million) worth of bitcoin to a US-based crypto exchange, called Kraken, despite the many Thodex investors losing everything.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackernoon

Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers

On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hacks#Defi#Hackers#Web3
TechSpot

Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund

Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy