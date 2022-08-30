Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Crypto CEO Accused Of $2.5B Scam Faces Almost 41,000 Years In Prison
The CEO and founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, Faruk Fatih Özer, has been arrested in Vlorë, Albania, PC Gamer reports. After Thodex collapsed in 2021, it was revealed that the exchange had reportedly transferred about $125 million (£108 million) worth of bitcoin to a US-based crypto exchange, called Kraken, despite the many Thodex investors losing everything.
Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers
On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund
Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
Comments / 0