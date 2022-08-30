Read full article on original website
Fifield, Janette Topham
Fifield Janette Topham Fifield Janette Topham Evans Fifield was born June 6, 1930 in Paragonah, Utah in a log cabin. Paragonah was a small town of 200 people, three cars and one telephone. Janette passed away at 92 on August 31, 2022 in Chubbuck, Idaho, where there are more phones than people or cars. She is a descendant of official Utah and Idaho Pioneers. Janette moved to Salt Lake City in the early 1950's and has resided in the Pocatello area since 1968. She is survived by three children, Warren Evans, Larraine Evans Clayton and Mark Evans, 12 grandchildren, 34 great grand children and 1 great, great grandchild. Janette never missed sending birthday cards to these, her immediate family, plus her extended family and more friends than we could count. She deeply loved her family and friends and was greatly loved by all. Janette was married to William Dale Evans in 1947 and to Glade T. Fifield in 1966. She graduated from Idaho State University. As a teacher of 3rd grade in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, she enjoyed teaching several generations of students, and enjoyed the relationships with parents and colleagues. One year she was recognized as the "Teacher of the Year". Many of her students have told us that a favorite memory of being her student was earning an individual lunch with her when they had mastered the multiplication tables. Janette was an active member of the LDS Church. She was a community volunteer who coordinated the staffing of the Pocatello Visitor's Center for years. She was a member and leader in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) and AARP. Her favorite things to do included visiting with grandchildren, family dinners, reading, theatre (Shakespeare Plays and Branson) playing cards (Skip-Bo champion), roller skating and traveling. Her most memorable trips were China, Russia, Alaska, Europe, and New York City. Janette's greatest unfulfilled desire was to be an Olympic figure skater. She was a great blessing to her family and community and was a wonderful example of unconditional love and compassion to all people. A private family gathering and burial will be held in Salt Lake City. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
RALPH WADE HORSLEY
Ralph Wade Horsley, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Vail, AZ, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Wade was born to Ralph Lincoln and Marian Lindsay Horsley on July 4, 1957. He was raised and educated in Soda Springs, Idaho, graduating from Soda Springs High School in 1975. He furthered his education at Idaho State University.
Governor appoints retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to City Council
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit...
Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
Half the city council
Pocatello has yet to reckon with the loss of half its City Council, which resigned in mid-August, an event deserving a banner headline in most hometown newspapers. Under conditions now familiar to a nation riven by negativity, Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens tried to be public servants. In a hostile City Hall environment it was no longer worth the personal sacrifice. Indeed, two of the resignees summarily took leave of our dusty town.
A political charade
Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release. Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office," police said. Schvaneveldt has been booked into the Caribou County Jail on $350,000 bond. Soda Springs police said, "The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information." Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract.
