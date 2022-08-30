Fifield Janette Topham Fifield Janette Topham Evans Fifield was born June 6, 1930 in Paragonah, Utah in a log cabin. Paragonah was a small town of 200 people, three cars and one telephone. Janette passed away at 92 on August 31, 2022 in Chubbuck, Idaho, where there are more phones than people or cars. She is a descendant of official Utah and Idaho Pioneers. Janette moved to Salt Lake City in the early 1950's and has resided in the Pocatello area since 1968. She is survived by three children, Warren Evans, Larraine Evans Clayton and Mark Evans, 12 grandchildren, 34 great grand children and 1 great, great grandchild. Janette never missed sending birthday cards to these, her immediate family, plus her extended family and more friends than we could count. She deeply loved her family and friends and was greatly loved by all. Janette was married to William Dale Evans in 1947 and to Glade T. Fifield in 1966. She graduated from Idaho State University. As a teacher of 3rd grade in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, she enjoyed teaching several generations of students, and enjoyed the relationships with parents and colleagues. One year she was recognized as the "Teacher of the Year". Many of her students have told us that a favorite memory of being her student was earning an individual lunch with her when they had mastered the multiplication tables. Janette was an active member of the LDS Church. She was a community volunteer who coordinated the staffing of the Pocatello Visitor's Center for years. She was a member and leader in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) and AARP. Her favorite things to do included visiting with grandchildren, family dinners, reading, theatre (Shakespeare Plays and Branson) playing cards (Skip-Bo champion), roller skating and traveling. Her most memorable trips were China, Russia, Alaska, Europe, and New York City. Janette's greatest unfulfilled desire was to be an Olympic figure skater. She was a great blessing to her family and community and was a wonderful example of unconditional love and compassion to all people. A private family gathering and burial will be held in Salt Lake City. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO