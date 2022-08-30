ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

Redistricting commission gathers input for legislative maps in Bozeman

Maps that could shape the next decade of legislative districts in Gallatin County and across Montana were put under public scrutiny Thursday. The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission held a regional public hearing at Montana State University to get feedback on maps that aim to slice the state into 100 legislative districts.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy