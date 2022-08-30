Read full article on original website
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark webLavinia ThompsonPelahatchie, MS
mississippifreepress.org
Friday Update: Where to Get Water, More Voices Weigh in on Jackson Crisis
Jackson resident Dorothy Mannie described her experience of obtaining bottled water that the Mississippi National Guard distributed at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 2, as a pleasant one. The capital city continues to reel from the consequences of the operational disruption that occurred at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Center on Monday, with many residents searching for means of acquiring clean water for home use.
Mississippi Link
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
mississippifreepress.org
‘A Can Kicked Down the Road’: Water Crisis Strains Daily Life In Capital City
JACKSON, Miss.—Willie Hart, 72, has been warning about the capital city’s water system since he was as young as his 30-year-old son. “They need to do something about that water before it gets bad,” Kendrick Hart said, speaking with a deeper tone as he quoted his father’s recollection of his own words from four decades ago.
Seven water supersites open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
mississippifreepress.org
Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children
Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
EPA joins crews at Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility made significant gains overnight and into Thursday morning. However, there are still some challenges that workers will have to navigate over the next few days. Officials said more than half of the tanks on the surface system have […]
WLBT
National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
mageenews.com
Jackson Felon Pleads Guilty to Using 3D-Printers to Manufacture Machineguns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson Felon Pleads Guilty to Using 3D-Printers to Manufacture Machineguns. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man pled guilty to two counts...
WLBT
Water giveaways help residents with little to no water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local businesses, law enforcement, and law firms are partnering to help Jackson residents navigate this water crisis. On Wednesday, multiple water distribution events were held in the capital city to help those in need. A long line of cars with adults and kids wrapped around Cade...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Actress Starts Campaign to Help Fund Youth Arts Program in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss.—Amia Edwards, 8 years old at the time, gathered in the living room with her mother and siblings. It was movie night, and the night’s pick was “The Color Purple.” The movie arrived at the scene with Sophia’s monologue at the dinner table, where she had finally broken her silence after prison and abuse made her a shell of herself. It was in this scene that Sophia came alive and was born again.
WLBT
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
WLBT
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Mexican Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’re in the proper place now. You have just arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, a thriving metropolis close to Memphis, Tennessee. The city has an ethnically diversified population from a variety of backgrounds residing within its boundaries. Jackson’s residents have impacted this state and home, from African Americans and Latinos...
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'
Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
WLBT
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
mageenews.com
Jackson Felon Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
WLBT
The End Zone: Brandon justifies top ranking, downs Madison Central 28-7 to highlight week 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week’s coverage of Mississippi high school football proved to be the most thrilling yet, with a top 2 showdown and an overtime victory highlighting the evening. To see the full list of scores, click here. #2 Madison Central (1-1) at #1 Brandon (2-0) The...
