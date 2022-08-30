Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO