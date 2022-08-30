Read full article on original website
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Vox
There’s a bipartisan bill to codify Roe — and abortion rights groups can’t stand it
Amid threats over the last year that the Supreme Court might abolish the right to an abortion, Democrats and advocacy groups have used an imperfect but popular phrase as a synonym for protecting reproductive freedom: “codify Roe.”. “When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v....
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.
NPR
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
In the rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Abrams is trailing in the polls. But because Georgia's 2019 abortion law, which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, just took effect, Abrams has renewed energy around her campaign. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Riley Bunch has more.
Democrats Defend Republican Facing Backlash for Shifting Stance on Abortion
South Carolina Democrats defended a GOP state lawmaker who tearfully shared a story about a constituent negatively affected by an abortion ban he'd supported.
NBC News
Supreme Court ratings plummet after abortion decision
WASHINGTON — Midterm elections are usually referendums on the party in power in Washington. And in politics, "power" tends to be associated with the legislative and executive branches — otherwise known to most Americans in 2022 as the Democratic Congress and the Biden administration. But this summer has...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
‘I Had Competent Counsel’: Michael Cohen Agrees with Feds That Donald Trump Should Have Followed His Lead in Special Master Fight
Throughout their Tuesday night legal brief urging a federal judge should reject Donald Trump’s request for a special master, the Department of Justice argues that the former president should have followed the path of his former fixer Michael Cohen in asserting privilege. Prosecutors noted that Cohen’s legal team made...
The Ridiculous Reason A Michigan Board Said No To A State Abortion Referendum
Republicans on the panel blocked the measure after Michiganders showed their support for it en masse.
Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand
A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
Palin defeat in Alaska and Kansas abortion vote show 2022 midterms will be Roe election
Democratic candidate Mary Peltola’s victory against former governor Sarah Palin in the special election to fill Alaska’s sole congressional seat would be a political earthquake on its own given the fact a Democrat has not won that seat since 1972.But the fact that this was Democrats’ second special election victory in as many weeks shows a massive momentum shift after many political prognosticators had thought Republicans would blow them out as they seek to take back the majority. Last week, Democrats held a seat in New York’s 19th district after Governor Kathy Hochul selected Antonio Delgado to be her lieutenant...
17 Million Women Have Lost Abortion Access Since The Supreme Court Overturned Roe
And that number is about to be even higher as states rush to pass new bans and move restrictions out of legal limbo.
What It's Like to Be in Louisiana, Weeks After a Trigger Law Banned Abortion
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that had protected the right to an abortion in the US since 1973. Growing up in a southern state with a heavily religious background, I was taught that abortion was immoral. Abortion was often described as "the ending of an innocent life" at the Catholic schools I attended. But as I got older and was able to form my own opinions, I understood that abortion isn't immoral at all. In fact, it's essential.
Abortion ban reaches S. Carolina Senate despite GOP factions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — While the results of this month’s Kansas abortion vote have shaken some Republicans’ appetite for additional restrictions, South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a ban with limited exceptions. By a 67-35 vote, the South Carolina House sent the Senate a bill banning abortion with exceptions only when the pregnancy risks the mother’s health or up to 12 weeks when it is the result of rape or incest. But much of the landscape has changed since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the state’s temporarily blocked ban around six weeks at the presence of cardiac activity. Now, members of a state Republican Party divided on the issue’s details are no longer constrained by federal law. Conservative lawmakers have been emboldened to pursue further restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But factions within the party were made plain Tuesday when Republican leadership called a nearly two-hour recess to convene members before the House ultimately passed an abortion ban with limited exceptions.
Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws
The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
