Elections

Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
NBC News

Supreme Court ratings plummet after abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Midterm elections are usually referendums on the party in power in Washington. And in politics, "power" tends to be associated with the legislative and executive branches — otherwise known to most Americans in 2022 as the Democratic Congress and the Biden administration. But this summer has...
Salon

Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand

A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
The Independent

Palin defeat in Alaska and Kansas abortion vote show 2022 midterms will be Roe election

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola’s victory against former governor Sarah Palin in the special election to fill Alaska’s sole congressional seat would be a political earthquake on its own given the fact a Democrat has not won that seat since 1972.But the fact that this was Democrats’ second special election victory in as many weeks shows a massive momentum shift after many political prognosticators had thought Republicans would blow them out as they seek to take back the majority. Last week, Democrats held a seat in New York’s 19th district after Governor Kathy Hochul selected Antonio Delgado to be her lieutenant...
POPSUGAR

What It's Like to Be in Louisiana, Weeks After a Trigger Law Banned Abortion

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that had protected the right to an abortion in the US since 1973. Growing up in a southern state with a heavily religious background, I was taught that abortion was immoral. Abortion was often described as "the ending of an innocent life" at the Catholic schools I attended. But as I got older and was able to form my own opinions, I understood that abortion isn't immoral at all. In fact, it's essential.
The Associated Press

Abortion ban reaches S. Carolina Senate despite GOP factions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — While the results of this month’s Kansas abortion vote have shaken some Republicans’ appetite for additional restrictions, South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a ban with limited exceptions. By a 67-35 vote, the South Carolina House sent the Senate a bill banning abortion with exceptions only when the pregnancy risks the mother’s health or up to 12 weeks when it is the result of rape or incest. But much of the landscape has changed since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the state’s temporarily blocked ban around six weeks at the presence of cardiac activity. Now, members of a state Republican Party divided on the issue’s details are no longer constrained by federal law. Conservative lawmakers have been emboldened to pursue further restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But factions within the party were made plain Tuesday when Republican leadership called a nearly two-hour recess to convene members before the House ultimately passed an abortion ban with limited exceptions.
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana. While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an […] The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
