Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
belmontvision.com
Belmont volleyball falls short in Battle of the Boulevard
The Belmont volleyball team, coming off a 1-2 record in the Panther Invitational, failed to secure a win in its home opener on Tuesday night against the Lipscomb University Bisons. Over 500 people packed the Curb Event Center to witness the rivalry game famously dubbed the “Battle of the Boulevard,”...
belmontvision.com
Lightning 100's Live on the Green returns this weekend
Live On The Green is back this weekend for the first time since 2019, and Belmont alum bands Moon Taxi and COIN are set to headline the show. Live On The Green is an outdoor music festival produced and presented by local radio station WRLT Lightning 100 at Public Square Park.
Comments / 0