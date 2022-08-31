In an interview that aired on Wednesday evening, longtime informal Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, who has been a vocal supporter of efforts to overturn the 2020 election, encouraged Trump supporters to move on from the former president’s 2020 defeat. “I know this upsets a lot of Trump supporters. But the 2020 election is not going to be rewound,” Stone told the far-right Falun Gong-backed Epoch Times. “It’s not going to be addressed.” That’s a far cry from a December 2020 Telegram post in which Stone wrote: “The President’s supporters should keep their focus on Democratic complicity in the theft of the 2020 election,” adding “#StopTheSteal.” (He also has falsely claimed Trump “won” in 2020.) While the self-described dirty trickster urged the MAGA faithful to move on Wednesday, Trump continues to push baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, amplifying the likes of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Stone’s remarks Wednesday evening.

