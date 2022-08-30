Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Clash Against #1 Ferris State, Fall Short of Upset
Box Score BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - The Central Washington University football team opened their season by traveling to face the reigning National Champions and #1 ranked Ferris State Bulldogs. After a tough battle, the Wildcats lost by a score of 20-36. "Our players gave great effort and worked extremely hard...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Evade Silverswords
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - In the second match of a four-match regional tournament, the Central Washington University volleyball team escaped the Chaminade Silverswords with a win in five sets (25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11). "We had to dig deep and find a way," CWU Head Coach Mario Andaya said. "Chaminade...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Defeat Golden Eagles in Four Sets
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - After dropping the first set, the Central Washington volleyball team defeated the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles in four sets (22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23) on Thursday night, bringing their record to 3-2. CWU jumped out to a quick 6-4 lead thanks to two kills from Kylie Thorne and one from Ashley Kaufman. CSULA took six of the next seven points to take make the score 6-10. The Wildcats battled back and tied the set at 12-12 from another Thorne kill.
KING-5
Soap Lake, Washington is home to the world's worst golf course
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Smack dab in the middle of the state of Washington, you will find the city of Soap Lake, a slice of heaven for the thousands of people who visit and live there. But the lakeside retreat is also home to what just might be the golf course from hell.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
ifiberone.com
The late Alex Harvill officially becomes world-record holder for longest distance jumped on a motorcycle
EPHRATA - Ten years after he managed to remain airborne on a dirt bike for 425 feet, and over a year after his passing, the late Alex Harvill has officially become a world record holder. The news was announced by Harvill's family and friends on social media last week. In...
ifiberone.com
Las Vegas-based chain, The Chicken Shack, to open in Wenatchee in September
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon. Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of "fingers," wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
ifiberone.com
Fires may be imminent Friday with Red Flag warning issued for Grant, Douglas and Adams counties
SPOKANE - An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties. A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely...
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchases Pybus Market Parking Lots
The City of Wenatchee recently acquired some parking lots from Pybus Market. During the Aug. 25th Wenatchee City Council meeting, Executive Services Director Laura Gloria explained how the $1.625 million purchase was split into two parcel sales. South Pybus is selling two of their parcels on 101-125 South Worthen Street,...
ncwlife.com
Fire burns brushy area near George Sellar Bridge
Firefighters late Saturday night again had to deal with a brush fire on the east side of the George Sellar Bridge. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the county fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported just before 10 p.m. The fire...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
KIMA TV
Sunnyside woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle
YAKIMA-- Washington State Patrol confirms a woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-82 this weekend. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo was a 33 year-old from Sunnyside. WSP responded to the incident at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there were drugs and alcohol involved and the...
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
