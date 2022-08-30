Read full article on original website
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Sept 2, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about North Lake Homecoming, Psilocybin Vote in Lakeview, Matsutake Mushroom Season on the Fremont-Winema, and Marijuana Bust in Christmas Valley.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KDRV
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
mybasin.com
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Klamath Co., Sept. 1
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident. Preliminary investigation indicates that Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham was shot and killed by Robert Lee Cudo, then Mr. Cudo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This investigation is ongoing. The Klamath County Major Crime Team consists of the Oregon State Police, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Klamath Falls City Police Department, Klamath County Community Corrections, and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
KTVL
Police: Klamath falls man kills woman, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
