arkadelphian.com
Storm-damaged stadium forces Bismarck to move home game
The Bismarck Lions football game against Rison on Friday, Sept. 2, was originally scheduled to be played at home, but because of ongoing repairs to the stadium the Lions will be playing the Wildcats on the road. “Due to damage incurred by the recent storm to the stadium lights, which...
salineriverchronicle.com
Watch Warren vs. White Hall live Friday at 7PM
In their second ballgame of the 2022 season, the Warren Lumberjacks look to bounce back from an opening game defeat, hosting the White Hall Bulldogs at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren at 7:00 p.m. Friday night, September 2. To watch the game live, see the video player below. Please...
247Sports
Texas A&M offers junior DL TJ Lindsey out of Arkansas
Texas A&M is about to kick off its season as the team hosts Sam Houston on Saturday morning. But, 24 hours away, the staff is still focused on recruiting as well. On Friday morning, the Aggies extended a new offer for the class of 2024. This one went to Bryant, Ark. defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers win 15th straight season opener
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma — The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opened the 2022 season on Thursday night in the rain with a 42-32 win on the road over Oklahoma Baptist. It was the 15th consecutive win for the Tigers in season openers and the eighth consecutive win over Oklahoma...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers, Bison battle in 2022 opener
ARKADELPHIA — The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opens its 116th season on Thursday, September 1 on the road against Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Shawnee, Oklahoma at Crain Family Stadium. For fans planning on attending Thursday night’s game, tickets can only be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3pZ4J7r, and there is a clear-bag policy in place.
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
arkadelphian.com
Brownlee named HSU’s director of alumni services
Arkadelphia native Amber Bailey-Brownlee has joined Henderson State University’s Office of Advancement as director of alumni services. Bailey-Brownlee graduated from Henderson in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and earned her Master of Business Administration in public and non-profit management from Henderson in 2019. “We are excited...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
arkadelphian.com
Fordyce students able to eat free
Students at Fordyce Public Schools are able to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free. “We are once again able to offer free meals to students,” the district announced this week on social media. “In order to maintain this status, all households must complete an application” for free and reduced lunches.
arkadelphian.com
Drought, inflation strain farmers, who see little relief in sight
Billy Grace, a Saline County cattle farmer, sold a portion of his herd this summer for the first time in 19 years in the business. High fertilizer prices and intense drought conditions have made it difficult for Arkansas farmers like Grace to grow, buy and sell hay this year. Grace...
arkadelphian.com
Tiger Mart, Pine Street projects top August building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,281,872 for the month of August 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 2
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
EDCCC to hold special-called meeting
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County will hold a special-called meeting after the Labor Day holiday. The EDCCC will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Fairfield Inn & Suites on Red Hill Road in Arkadelphia. A meeting agenda was not immediately available. The 15-member board and media...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Crosby Is New Mayor of Kingsland
KINGSLAND – Kingsland City Council member Sharon Crosby is now mayor of the city after the council formally accepted the resignation of former mayor Luke Neal during its regular monthly meeting last Thursday night at Kingsland City Hall. Neal had served as mayor since May 2019, having been appointed...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September
There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
New details on Glenwood man accused of raping 31 kids
New details tonight on a story we just reported 24 hours ago involving a Glenwood man accused of raping 31 children.
arkadelphian.com
I-30 widening requires overnight lane closures in September
SALINE COUNTY — Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen Interstate 30, and lane closures will be periodically used during the month of September.
