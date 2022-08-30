Read full article on original website
BBC
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
BBC
Motocross track where boy died should reopen - mum
The mother of a 13 year old boy, killed falling off an off-road motorcycle at a motocross track, has made a plea for the site to be re-opened. Cory Hewer fell while riding on a potholed track in 2020 at the site near Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent. His mother Vicky...
