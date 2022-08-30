ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Legislature#City Council#Politics State#Zillow#Zoom
kmyu.tv

UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Weber District schools to dismiss early next week due to extreme heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District has announced that all students will be released early next week due to the excessive heat conditions. The district's website states all Weber schools will be let out early on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 of next week. School administrators...
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
kmyu.tv

Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
kmyu.tv

11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
CLEARFIELD, UT
kmyu.tv

South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov....
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy