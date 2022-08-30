Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmyu.tv
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
kmyu.tv
'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
kmyu.tv
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
kmyu.tv
U of U addresses two racially motivated incidents on campus during first weeks of school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah has released a statement following two racially motivated incidents on campus. The first incident occurred during the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs while waiting for UTA Trax, university officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City police average response time improves by nearly 15 minutes from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The average response time in August from Salt Lake City police improved by almost 15 minutes overall compared to last year, according to the department. In a press release, they said the average response time was 14 minutes and 59 seconds faster than it...
kmyu.tv
Unprecedented heat affecting Utah students as they return to class from holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is expected to experience historically high temperatures for the next couple of days. According to 2News chief meteorologists, Sterling Poulson said that Salt Lake City has never experienced temperatures this high at this time of year in recorded history. The scorching heat is...
kmyu.tv
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
kmyu.tv
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
kmyu.tv
Weber District schools to dismiss early next week due to extreme heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District has announced that all students will be released early next week due to the excessive heat conditions. The district's website states all Weber schools will be let out early on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 of next week. School administrators...
kmyu.tv
Modified workweek helping substance use treatment center fill worker shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doing more with less is a phrase many have heard, but there's one substance use treatment organization that's now doing more while working fewer hours and in the process changing the work culture to help people in the recovery community. Mental health and substance...
kmyu.tv
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
kmyu.tv
Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
kmyu.tv
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
kmyu.tv
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
kmyu.tv
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
kmyu.tv
1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
kmyu.tv
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov....
Comments / 0