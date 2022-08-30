Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
kmyu.tv
Witness describes fight, chaos prior to deadly shooting outside downtown convention center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown is offering condolences to a family who lost their loved one in a deadly downtown shooting. The department shared Saturday's shooting was the 8th homicide in the city this year. “My deepest condolences go out to the family...
kmyu.tv
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
kmyu.tv
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
One killed in shooting outside convention center in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said at least one person has died after a shooting outside of the convention center in Salt Lake City. They said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center at 100 South and West Temple. All...
kmyu.tv
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
kmyu.tv
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
kmyu.tv
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
kmyu.tv
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City police average response time improves by nearly 15 minutes from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The average response time in August from Salt Lake City police improved by almost 15 minutes overall compared to last year, according to the department. In a press release, they said the average response time was 14 minutes and 59 seconds faster than it...
kmyu.tv
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
kmyu.tv
Unprecedented heat affecting Utah students as they return to class from holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is expected to experience historically high temperatures for the next couple of days. According to 2News chief meteorologists, Sterling Poulson said that Salt Lake City has never experienced temperatures this high at this time of year in recorded history. The scorching heat is...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
Comments / 0