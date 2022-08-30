ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
SANDY, UT
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy, police say

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother Friday afternoon in Sandy. According to detectives, the stabbing happened inside a home near 1600 East Nicklaus Circle shortly after 1 p.m. The 39-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Community Policy