Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
Witness describes fight, chaos prior to deadly shooting outside downtown convention center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown is offering condolences to a family who lost their loved one in a deadly downtown shooting. The department shared Saturday's shooting was the 8th homicide in the city this year. “My deepest condolences go out to the family...
One killed in shooting outside convention center in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said at least one person has died after a shooting outside of the convention center in Salt Lake City. They said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center at 100 South and West Temple. All...
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
U of U addresses two racially motivated incidents on campus during first weeks of school
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah has released a statement following two racially motivated incidents on campus. The first incident occurred during the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs while waiting for UTA Trax, university officials said.
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
Troopers, park rangers warn Utahns to stay safe as they celebrate summer's send off
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Labor Day holiday weekend is traditionally seen as a send off to summer. “It’s one of the last big weekends of the season, so I think everyone’s out here kind of in their last hurrah,” said Catherine Cunningham. 2News caught...
Utah metro areas added lots of new housing over past decade, but shortage persists
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows just how many homes Utah has been adding. According to rental property management company Stessa, all of Utah's metro areas experienced strong housing growth between 2010 and 2020 that was higher than the national average. St. George saw the biggest...
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov....
GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
