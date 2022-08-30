ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

kmyu.tv

UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
kmyu.tv

Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
kmyu.tv

Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

South Carolina, Staley cancel BYU games over racial incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov....
COLUMBIA, SC
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: New blueprint for Jordan River announced

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Jordan River Commission said they've completed the new strategic plan for the Jordan River and its surrounding areas. They said the new blueprint will emphasize water quality. "The previous blueprint really just focused on the river corridor itself but what we've highlighted is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

