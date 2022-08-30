Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Atlanta Falcons former rival traded to Philly in surprise deal
When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
Charlotte Hornets Land Tobias Harris In Intriguing Trade Scenario
In an ideal world, managing an NBA team would have nothing to do with finances. Free from the constraints of budgeting, general managers could truly build the best possible team they were able to imagine. Of course, we don’t live in the real world. Like it or not, the salary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries
As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
Sixers addition De'Anthony Melton plays pickup with Paul George, others
Back in June on draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran Danny Green and the No. 23 pick, which turned out to be David Roddy. The Sixers were able to add a proven player who is expected to give a big boost to the bench.
NBC Sports
Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff
Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
Former Sixers guard Andre Miller hired by Nuggets to be G League coach
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Andre Miller was always a calm and steady presence on the floor for the team during his time in the City of Brotherly Love. He had ginormous shoes to fill after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets for Allen Iverson, but he did so admirably. In...
Comments / 0