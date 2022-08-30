ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons former rival traded to Philly in surprise deal

When the Atlanta Falcons kick off week one against the Saints a number of familiar faces won’t be standing on the sidelines for both sides including the recent New Orleans trade that sends Chauncy Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Many fans will remember Gardner-Johnson as the Saints player who punched and kicked the Atlanta logo and was a constant thorn in former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s side. He made life hard in the secondary and not one Atlanta fans is sad to see Chauncey leave the division.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft

The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles get 2 key offensive linemen back from injuries

As the flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday, the Eagles got good news about a couple starters. Jason Kelce (elbow) and Landon Dickerson (undisclosed injury) returned to practice on Wednesday, which means they’re on track for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Detroit. Kelce, 34, had surgery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff

Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy