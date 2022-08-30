Read full article on original website
Medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, harvesting season begins
Harvesting season for the medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, has begun, and with the season comes specific rules and regulations surrounding the collection of the threatened species.
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
WSET
Labor Day holiday impacts Virginia ABC store hours, 'Mini Monday' promotion
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Stores will be open during normal hours on the Saturday and Sunday preceding the holiday. Due to the holiday, Virginia ABC said Mini...
It’s pawpaw season! Here are some tips for gathering the native, wild fruit
Pawpaws are an oblong-shaped fruit found exclusively in wet places, like riverbanks, and are only available at the end of summer.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks
DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
Halloween 2022: Events, activities for family fun in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is upon us, and with the decreasing temperatures, shorter days, longer nights and death of most vegetation — comes a time of year commonly referred to as “spooky season.” According to Merriam-Webster, spooky, an adjective suggesting “spooks,” is any one thing that causes one to be frightened or frantic — […]
Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as passengers look to save money
More Virginians are riding the rails than ever before. This week, Amtrak announced travel on in/state-supported trains hit an all-time high. Adding stops in Norfolk and Newport News had a lot to do with that.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
Two Hampton Roads contractors reach Level 2 BEST rating for construction site safety
Improving Construction site safety is top of mind for the state. In 2020 there were 1,008 construction site deaths across the state, and 24 of those were in Virginia.
cbs19news
Wawa celebrates its 100th store in Virginia with a statewide free any-size coffee offer
FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- WAWA announced that free coffee of any size will be served tomorrow in all of Virginia's store locations to toast its 100-store milestone. Store number 100 is set to open its doors on Sept. 1, at 8:00 A.M at 9700 Fairfax Blvd in Fairfax. The...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Virginia
Are you looking for the best places to see Christmas lights in Virginia? You have come to the right place because here you will find a list of the best places across the state. One of the best things about celebrating going to see Christmas lights in Virginia is that it never really gets too cold. A very popular thing to do is to pack the family up and go and pick and cut down your own Christmas tree.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: September 2, 2022
The holiday weekend is nearly here, which means if you haven't gotten around to planning the weekend we’re here to help!
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
northernvirginiamag.com
Here’s When You Can Expect Peak Fall Foliage in Northern Virginia
With the help of researchers, we can now take all of the guesswork out of the changing of the seasons. It might seem like every year the bright colors of the fall foliage sneak up on you in the blink of an eye — one minute it’s just the barest hint of yellowing around the edges, and the next, you look around and there’s nothing but vibrant red and orange. But pinpointing when exactly those leaves will turn isn’t as arbitrary as you might think. In fact, the team of researchers at Smokymountain.com have pinpointed the dates when the fall foliage is expected to peak in our region: October 17 to October 24.
WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!
VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
