With the help of researchers, we can now take all of the guesswork out of the changing of the seasons. It might seem like every year the bright colors of the fall foliage sneak up on you in the blink of an eye — one minute it’s just the barest hint of yellowing around the edges, and the next, you look around and there’s nothing but vibrant red and orange. But pinpointing when exactly those leaves will turn isn’t as arbitrary as you might think. In fact, the team of researchers at Smokymountain.com have pinpointed the dates when the fall foliage is expected to peak in our region: October 17 to October 24.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO