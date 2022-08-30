ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Virginia

Are you looking for the best places to see Christmas lights in Virginia? You have come to the right place because here you will find a list of the best places across the state. One of the best things about celebrating going to see Christmas lights in Virginia is that it never really gets too cold. A very popular thing to do is to pack the family up and go and pick and cut down your own Christmas tree.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Here’s When You Can Expect Peak Fall Foliage in Northern Virginia

With the help of researchers, we can now take all of the guesswork out of the changing of the seasons. It might seem like every year the bright colors of the fall foliage sneak up on you in the blink of an eye — one minute it’s just the barest hint of yellowing around the edges, and the next, you look around and there’s nothing but vibrant red and orange. But pinpointing when exactly those leaves will turn isn’t as arbitrary as you might think. In fact, the team of researchers at Smokymountain.com have pinpointed the dates when the fall foliage is expected to peak in our region: October 17 to October 24.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5

WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA

