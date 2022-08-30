ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

fisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Cross Country Competes at Marion Invitational

The Tigers competed at the Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University today. In the varsity race, the Tigers were led by Emma Schwertfeger, who placed 37th overall and was one second away from a PR! Athlete of the Meet honors in the varsity race went to Nithya Murthy, who was the Tigers second finisher and ran a big PR today!! Addie Kane and Abby Lotter were the third and fourth finishers for the Tigers today, while Joana Anton rounded out the scoring while running a big PR!! Claire Riebe and Alex Baker also ran PR times today in the varsity race!
MARION, IN
Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Carmel 2 – 1

The varsity boys soccer team suffered a tough loss to Carmel 2-1. Santi Morales scored the teams lone goal off a service from Awyan Ishaq. Next up is the Mudsock Game v HSE on Tuesday, September 6th. The Mudsock Game is also our Youth Night and all youth soccer players, wearing a uniform, can attend for free! JV starts at 6pm with Varsity to follow at 7:30pm.
CARMEL, IN
Fishers Tigers get opening conference win 49-25 over Noblesville

The Fishers Tigers opened the HCC season with a dominating 49-25 victory over the visiting Noblesville Millers. Fishers racked up over 400 yards including 340 yards on the ground led by 150 yards for Carson Dunn and 127 yards for Khobie Martin. The Tigers would pass for just under 100 yards, but ended up with 2 touchdowns through the air. The Tigers defense was again strong as it held the potent Millers rushing attack to minimal gains for most of the night.
FISHERS, IN

