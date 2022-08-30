The Tigers competed at the Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University today. In the varsity race, the Tigers were led by Emma Schwertfeger, who placed 37th overall and was one second away from a PR! Athlete of the Meet honors in the varsity race went to Nithya Murthy, who was the Tigers second finisher and ran a big PR today!! Addie Kane and Abby Lotter were the third and fourth finishers for the Tigers today, while Joana Anton rounded out the scoring while running a big PR!! Claire Riebe and Alex Baker also ran PR times today in the varsity race!

MARION, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO