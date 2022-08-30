Lawrence County States Attorney Michael Strange has announced that three people were sentenced to prison terms this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court. 52 year old Steven Workman of Vincennes Indiana pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, a Class 3 Illinois Felony and was given 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). 36 year old Amber Rogers of Bridgeport was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was placed on probation, but violated the terms and was given 2 1/2 year in the IDOC. 45 year old Kristi Richards of Lawrenceville was charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Illinois Felony. She was also placed on probation, but violated the terms and was handed 4 years in the IDOC with 1 year of mandatory supervised release. All three must pay all court imposed fines and assessments.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO