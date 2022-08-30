Read full article on original website
wakoradio.com
THREE SENTENCED TO PRISON
Lawrence County States Attorney Michael Strange has announced that three people were sentenced to prison terms this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court. 52 year old Steven Workman of Vincennes Indiana pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, a Class 3 Illinois Felony and was given 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). 36 year old Amber Rogers of Bridgeport was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was placed on probation, but violated the terms and was given 2 1/2 year in the IDOC. 45 year old Kristi Richards of Lawrenceville was charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Illinois Felony. She was also placed on probation, but violated the terms and was handed 4 years in the IDOC with 1 year of mandatory supervised release. All three must pay all court imposed fines and assessments.
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCEVILLE ARREST
Lawrenceville Police Friday arrested 40 year old December Atkins of Lawrenceville on a charge of Probation Violation. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there on $30,000 bond.
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARRESTS
The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department Thursday arrested 43 year old Jeffrey Cornwell of rural Bridgeport on 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there on $35,000 bond. They also charged 37 year old Joshua Hall of West York Illinois for Driving While License Suspended after a traffic stop. He was released after posting $2500 bond.
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
wakoradio.com
LOCAL ARRESTS
The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department (LCSD)Wednesday arrested 41 year old Jason McGill of rural Mt Carmel for Failure to Appear (Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance). He was being held pending bond in the Lawrence County Jail. The LCSD Wednesday arrested 43 year old Daniel Butler of Lawrenceville for Driving While License Revoked. He was being held pending bond in the Lawrence County Jail. Also arrested Wednesday was 25 year old Samantha Chestnut of Bicknell, Indiana for Driving While License Suspended. She was released with a notice to appear in court.
wibqam.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According to online records, his pre-trial conference […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
wakoradio.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER ARRESTED IN SW INDIANA
Indiana State Police report the arrest of an impaired driver Wednesday night in southwestern Indiana. Around 11:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling US 41 in Gibson County and clocked a 2011 Hyundai passing other vehicles southbound at 100 mph. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver was identified as 18 year old Haley Goodmon of Evansville. An odor of alcohol was detected inside the vehicle. Goodman exhibited signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical test. She was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Illegal Consumption of Alcohol and was being held pending bond in the Gibson County Jail.
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
wevv.com
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say
An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified
(Michigan City, IN) - Two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Michigan City recently have been identified. According to the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, the victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser. The man and woman were from Greenup, Illinois. According to Michigan City Police,...
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
