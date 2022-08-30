ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File

The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
MARKETS
digg.com

Why Brazil’s Top Esports Team Loud Sees 'Massive Opportunity' in Web3

Gaming team Loud’s new parent company Spacecaps is pursuing Solana-based NFTs, tokenized rewards, and play-and-earn gaming. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical

Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly

It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digg#Internet#Roderick#Ritter#Video Game
digg.com

Future Steam Decks May Include Streaming Features And Size Changes

Developers at Valve teased future generations of the Steam Deck handheld are in the works, and may allow for game streaming, plus changes to its size and shape. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
digg.com

ConsenSys to Launch 'Sustainable' NFTs Celebrating the Ethereum Merge

With the merge just around the corner, ConsenSys is releasing a series of “green” NFTs to usher in the Ethereum upgrade. I just bought 500,000 dollars worth of Bitcoin, Get Buy Best With Crypto Video Trends Link. https://tinyurl.com/2p9jknfz. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
MARKETS
digg.com

The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion

Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

How Crypto Could Be Like The Music Industry

The future of cryptocurrency could depend on whether people focus on the artist, the label or the venue. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
MUSIC
digg.com

How To NOT Kill Your Game Before It Releases To The Public: A 'Marvel Snap' Story

This is an open letter to the development team Second Dinner about their video game "Marvel Snap." Please do not screw this launch up. Some of the original team behind Blizzard’s Hearthstone left to make a mysterious new game a few years ago, forming Second Dinner Studios. What they ended up working on in secret was a brand new CCG (collectible card game) called “Marvel Snap”, which combines elements of “Gwent'', “Artifact”, and poker to create a deceptively simple and fast-paced game.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Do You Know How The US Federal Reserve Was Started?

Hint: in a very pernicious way. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
U.S. POLITICS
digg.com

What Are Fan Tokens? Crypto Assets That Give Fans a Voice

Sports teams and bands are forging closer connections with their die-hard fans using crypto tokens. Here’s how they work. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
MARKETS
digg.com

Twitter Had A New Plan To Fight Extremism — Then Elon Arrived

The turmoil associated with Elon Musk’s bid to purchase the company was a breaking point. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
INTERNET
digg.com

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla May Have Dumped Bitcoin Holdings

Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
STOCKS
digg.com

Someone Made A Behind-The-Scenes Documentary About Matt Damon's Crypto Commercial And It's Even More Ridiculous Than The Actual Ad

Matt Damon was roasted by the internet for his participation in this goofy Crypto.com ad, which compared the adoption of cryptocurrency to landing on the moon, but the special behind-the-scenes featurette could be even more bonkers. ↪ Click Here: https://sites.google.com/view/reliefcash738/home 👈👈👈. ★Sign Up With Your Email & Zip...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy