Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
homesteadmuseum.blog
“Bigger & Blacker”: Two Prominent African-Americans in TIME Magazine, 2 September 1929
Given how dominant whites were in America at the time, it is quite surprising to find that, in the 2 September 1929 edition of the weekly national news magazine, TIME, which is the featured artifact from the Museum’s holdings for this post, there are two articles that highlight a pair of African-Americans in the worlds of politics and film. The former was Chicago’s Oscar De Priest, the only Black member of Congress, a name that would likely be more familiar, if at all, to readers, while the latter was actor Nina Mae McKinney, featured for her role in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film “Hallelujah” though virtually a forgotten name today.
fox32chicago.com
CPD has long way to go to win trust of young Latino and Black men, new survey shows
CHICAGO - A follow-up report by the court-appointed monitor of the Chicago Police Department has found that many Black and Latino men still do not trust officers to treat them with "dignity and respect." Words commonly used by the men to describe Chicago police were aggressive, racist, disrespectful, unreliable and...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
Mahalia Jackson Court opens Friday in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A statue of an iconic gospel singer will soon be inspiring families in a new Arts Plaza.CBS 2 got a sneak peak at Mahalia Jackson Court, opening Friday afternoon in Chatham.On the bronze statue of the gospel singer, visitors can scan a QR code to learn more about her life.There's also a natural play space, performance area, picnic benches and colorful murals welcoming everyone to the court on 79th and Sate streets.Jackson frequently performed at speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is credited with inspiring his "I Have a Dream" speech.
nypressnews.com
Prince Asiel Ben Israel, Chicago-born Black Hebrew leader, celebrated at memorial service
The life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, South Side-born Black Hebrew leader, was celebrated Friday with tributes from devout followers, loved ones and religious and city leaders. Ben Israel was described as a beacon of strength in the African Hebrew Israelite community who led thousands to Israel, and...
After Lightning Strikes Auburn Gresham Home, Journalist Asks For Help To Rebuild
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side architect and journalist lost her home after a lightning strike set it ablaze late Sunday. Susan Carlotta Ellis is asking for help rebuilding the Perry Avenue home that has been in her family for more than six decades. You can donate to help her here.
vfpress.news
Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama
Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
Project Fire Buddies brings $12,000 in gifts for Markham boy suffering from cancer
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...
Statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled in Chatham Friday
A statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson will be unveiled Friday In Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
'Racist': Chicago mayor blasts Abbott for busing migrants to her city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Gov. Greg Abbott after buses of migrants from the southern border state of Texas pulled into the Illinois city late Wednesday.
100 Black Men Of Chicago To Host 20th Annual College Scholarship Fair
Registration is free and open to all high school students; juniors and seniors.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
South Side Organizers Turn Up Pressure On City To Move Proposed High School, Build Public Housing
CITY HALL — Organizers are pushing harder to block a Near South Side high school from being built on a former public housing site, demanding the city move it to another location and fulfill a years-old pledge to restore low-income housing. Members from the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Kenwood-Oakland...
Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park
The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side
This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
uptownupdate.com
Significant Changes to the Religious Fabric of Uptown
As fewer Americans identify as actively religious and even fewer attend services regularly, there have been significant changes in religious institutions as church leaders reassess their need for large religious buildings. This change is playing out in significant changes to the religious fabric of western Uptown. (Yes, the western border...
Lurie Children's Hospital facing harassment for gender affirming care
Pediatric facilities nationwide, including Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital, are facing harassment and false claims about the gender-affirming care they offer. Why it matters: The harassment is driven by Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account whose posts are amplified by the conservative group Awake Illinois. It targets hospitals that provide crucial...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
