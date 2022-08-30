ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Bigger & Blacker”: Two Prominent African-Americans in TIME Magazine, 2 September 1929

Given how dominant whites were in America at the time, it is quite surprising to find that, in the 2 September 1929 edition of the weekly national news magazine, TIME, which is the featured artifact from the Museum’s holdings for this post, there are two articles that highlight a pair of African-Americans in the worlds of politics and film. The former was Chicago’s Oscar De Priest, the only Black member of Congress, a name that would likely be more familiar, if at all, to readers, while the latter was actor Nina Mae McKinney, featured for her role in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film “Hallelujah” though virtually a forgotten name today.
Mahalia Jackson Court opens Friday in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A statue of an iconic gospel singer will soon be inspiring families in a new Arts Plaza.CBS 2 got a sneak peak at Mahalia Jackson Court, opening Friday afternoon in Chatham.On the bronze statue of the gospel singer, visitors can scan a QR code to learn more about her life.There's also a natural play space, performance area, picnic benches and colorful murals welcoming everyone to the court on 79th and Sate streets.Jackson frequently performed at speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is credited with inspiring his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama

Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
Project Fire Buddies brings $12,000 in gifts for Markham boy suffering from cancer

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says

DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park

The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side

This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
Significant Changes to the Religious Fabric of Uptown

As fewer Americans identify as actively religious and even fewer attend services regularly, there have been significant changes in religious institutions as church leaders reassess their need for large religious buildings. This change is playing out in significant changes to the religious fabric of western Uptown. (Yes, the western border...
Lurie Children's Hospital facing harassment for gender affirming care

Pediatric facilities nationwide, including Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital, are facing harassment and false claims about the gender-affirming care they offer. Why it matters: The harassment is driven by Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account whose posts are amplified by the conservative group Awake Illinois. It targets hospitals that provide crucial...
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
