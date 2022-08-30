ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side

This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood Music Fest's fun, art and music returns Sept. 17

CHICAGO (CBS) – Although summer might be coming to a close, that does not mean festival season is over.One music fest on Chicago's South Side is coming back, this time in its second year and CBS 2's Steven Graves explained this party comes with a lot to celebrate.Around this time last year, it was the talk of the 16th ward."I was a little bit jealous that I wasn't there," said Pastor Jonathan McKenzie, who is making sure that he does not miss Englewood Music Fest again, which will return for the second year."I said, 'I'm not going to let another...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Hyde Park Herald

Intrigue, thwarted love, religious disobedience and more: the upcoming opera season

Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2022–23 season on Friday, September 9 with an early Verdi opera, “Ernani”. This love quadrangle has drama and great music galore. The title character is a persecuted nobleman who has disguised himself as an outlaw. He loves Elvira, but there are two other men seeking her attention: her uncle and the King of Spain. The opera is based on a Victor Hugo play.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again

“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park

The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Mensa
NBC Chicago

Things to Do in and Around Chicago For Labor Day

Summer in Chicago may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean events like art shows and music and food festivals are ending anytime soon. Here are a few ways to take part in some of the things the city has to offer for the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of fall.
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago

Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

World premieres galore are in store for fall

A remarkable number of world premieres are on tap this fall. Some are eagerly anticipated productions with high-profile teams behind them. Others are storefront projects, often written by members of the company. All of them are worth singling out for the amount of effort and energy they require, especially in such uncertain times. Specifics are subject to change, so call ahead to verify the nuts and bolts.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Commercial Real Estate#Promontory#Bar Info#Dance Party#Linus Realestate#Lake Park#Soca Music#Food Drink
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do In Chicago, Sept. 1-Sept. 7

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5 – 🎟️ The Taste of Polonia Festival at the Copernicus Center is back for Labor Day weekend with traditional Polish food, live music, beer, local vendors and more. Admission is $12 and free for kids under 12.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Enjoy Live Music And Hundreds Of Art Vendors At The Free West Loop Art Fest This Weekend

As the last days of summer swing by, what better way to close out the season than a stroll through The West Loop Arts Fest? The successful festival is returning to the heart of West Loop this weekend. Spanning four city blocks filled with vibrant vendors, head over to the West Loop this Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th.  StarEvents is producing the event alongside the West Loop Community Organization. The can’t-miss event is back for its fourth year, starting at 10 AM and going to 7 PM. The engaging art-filled event features hundreds of vendors hawking unique, incredible pieces. Here, you’ll find amazing art, enjoy live music, and see interactive art demonstrations as incredible muralists work in person.  Now in its fourth year, the annual fest draws a crowd of art lovers looking for their next cool find. Filled with a variety of mixed art mediums, the festival also features jewelry booths, interactive exhibits, food trucks, and fun for all ages.   The full list of vendors can be found here. For anyone driving over, parking should be convenient with a bunch of available spaces in nearby garages. The CTA should also take visitors within minutes of the festival.  
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
evanstonroundtable.com

Book fair founder says lit fest exclusion was racially motivated

A Black children’s author previously invited to be a vendor at an upcoming literacy festival organized by Evanston Township High School will no longer participate in the event after meeting with ETHS administrators, he told the RoundTable this week. Darryl Harvey, the children’s author and founder of the Chicago...
EVANSTON, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy