Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side
This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
Englewood Music Fest's fun, art and music returns Sept. 17
CHICAGO (CBS) – Although summer might be coming to a close, that does not mean festival season is over.One music fest on Chicago's South Side is coming back, this time in its second year and CBS 2's Steven Graves explained this party comes with a lot to celebrate.Around this time last year, it was the talk of the 16th ward."I was a little bit jealous that I wasn't there," said Pastor Jonathan McKenzie, who is making sure that he does not miss Englewood Music Fest again, which will return for the second year."I said, 'I'm not going to let another...
Chicago Labor Day weekend events: Lobster Fest, African Festival of Arts, beach volleyball and more
Whether it's the beach, eating lobster on a freshwater lake or soaking in a variety of African Art, Chicago summers are great way to get first-time visitors to come back.
Chicago restaurants highlighted in Black Restaurant Week Midwest
Black Restaurant Week Midwest is underway.
Intrigue, thwarted love, religious disobedience and more: the upcoming opera season
Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2022–23 season on Friday, September 9 with an early Verdi opera, “Ernani”. This love quadrangle has drama and great music galore. The title character is a persecuted nobleman who has disguised himself as an outlaw. He loves Elvira, but there are two other men seeking her attention: her uncle and the King of Spain. The opera is based on a Victor Hugo play.
Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again
“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
Fall museums guide: art across Hyde Park
The group exhibition "The Language Between Worlds" is open through Oct. 29. It features work by five artists, including two former HPAC residents, who examines racial inequality in American society through their own language of symbols, visual cues and narrative structures. The show features paintings, drawings, textiles and prints. Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC's director of exhibition and residency programs, curated.
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!
Chicago Labor Day Weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy the city! There are plenty of things to do, from downtown Chicago to nearby small towns in the state—everywhere you look there’s something to see and do for everyone.
Things to Do in and Around Chicago For Labor Day
Summer in Chicago may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean events like art shows and music and food festivals are ending anytime soon. Here are a few ways to take part in some of the things the city has to offer for the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of fall.
tinybeans.com
Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago
Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
World premieres galore are in store for fall
A remarkable number of world premieres are on tap this fall. Some are eagerly anticipated productions with high-profile teams behind them. Others are storefront projects, often written by members of the company. All of them are worth singling out for the amount of effort and energy they require, especially in such uncertain times. Specifics are subject to change, so call ahead to verify the nuts and bolts.
Lettuce Entertain You Continues to Grow with New Members-Only Club
The group has partnered with Tao Group Hospitality for this venture
Statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled in Chatham Friday
A statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson will be unveiled Friday In Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
Five Things To Do In Chicago, Sept. 1-Sept. 7
Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5 – 🎟️ The Taste of Polonia Festival at the Copernicus Center is back for Labor Day weekend with traditional Polish food, live music, beer, local vendors and more. Admission is $12 and free for kids under 12.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Enjoy Live Music And Hundreds Of Art Vendors At The Free West Loop Art Fest This Weekend
As the last days of summer swing by, what better way to close out the season than a stroll through The West Loop Arts Fest? The successful festival is returning to the heart of West Loop this weekend. Spanning four city blocks filled with vibrant vendors, head over to the West Loop this Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th. StarEvents is producing the event alongside the West Loop Community Organization. The can’t-miss event is back for its fourth year, starting at 10 AM and going to 7 PM. The engaging art-filled event features hundreds of vendors hawking unique, incredible pieces. Here, you’ll find amazing art, enjoy live music, and see interactive art demonstrations as incredible muralists work in person. Now in its fourth year, the annual fest draws a crowd of art lovers looking for their next cool find. Filled with a variety of mixed art mediums, the festival also features jewelry booths, interactive exhibits, food trucks, and fun for all ages. The full list of vendors can be found here. For anyone driving over, parking should be convenient with a bunch of available spaces in nearby garages. The CTA should also take visitors within minutes of the festival.
The ice machine that chills Chicago’s skyscrapers: Inside downtown’s district cooling systems
CHICAGO — If you drive under the Old Main Post Office on the Eisenhower Expressway, just over the river you’ll see a nondescript building that’s easy to miss. The building appears to have a windowless concrete pedestal, and power equipment on the roof. Most people “just don’t know exactly what it is that they’re looking […]
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
evanstonroundtable.com
Book fair founder says lit fest exclusion was racially motivated
A Black children’s author previously invited to be a vendor at an upcoming literacy festival organized by Evanston Township High School will no longer participate in the event after meeting with ETHS administrators, he told the RoundTable this week. Darryl Harvey, the children’s author and founder of the Chicago...
Hyde Park Herald
