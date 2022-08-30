As the last days of summer swing by, what better way to close out the season than a stroll through The West Loop Arts Fest? The successful festival is returning to the heart of West Loop this weekend. Spanning four city blocks filled with vibrant vendors, head over to the West Loop this Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th. StarEvents is producing the event alongside the West Loop Community Organization. The can’t-miss event is back for its fourth year, starting at 10 AM and going to 7 PM. The engaging art-filled event features hundreds of vendors hawking unique, incredible pieces. Here, you’ll find amazing art, enjoy live music, and see interactive art demonstrations as incredible muralists work in person. Now in its fourth year, the annual fest draws a crowd of art lovers looking for their next cool find. Filled with a variety of mixed art mediums, the festival also features jewelry booths, interactive exhibits, food trucks, and fun for all ages. The full list of vendors can be found here. For anyone driving over, parking should be convenient with a bunch of available spaces in nearby garages. The CTA should also take visitors within minutes of the festival.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO