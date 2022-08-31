ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

18 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 1–7

Find “everlasting light” at Walnut Creek as Grammy-winning rockers, well, rock out for their Dropout Boogie tour with special guest Band of Horses. walnutcreekamphitheatre.com. 9/1. Intocable. Intocable lands in Raleigh for the first time ever (!) for a fiesta of a show as part of their Modus Operandi...
The Lunch Bunch

State of Beer – Beer is a state of mind at this DTR bottle and sandwich shop that plays home to “good, rad and funky” craft beer and chef-crafted sandwiches—with delish salads to boot. 401 Hillsborough St. 5 E. Edenton St. Taverna Agora – RM Best...
Havin’ a Ball

Football fans, rejoice! Football season is finally upon us! Looking for the best spot to find your fellow fans and catch your team? We’ve done the hard work for you. Whether you’re a Pack fan looking for an away game party with your pack (or find yourself without tix in coming weeks to CF) or you cheer for one of these other teams (but why—jk), game day is at a bar near you. Here’s where to go on *The Big Day* this weekend—and this season—so you can join the huddle with your home team to get blitzed (get it?) with your peeps. Time to put your game face on. Punt, intended.
