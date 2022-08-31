Ocean City is Airbnb's most popular fall destination this year

Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and people trying to get in that last summer vacation.

Airbnb says it's usually the busiest travel weekend.

Many people are already planning those fall getaways, trying to enjoy the beach and boardwalk before it gets too cold.

According to Airbnb, Ocean City, New Jersey is the top destination for fall.

The ranking was based on nights already booked.

Ocean City, NJ

Bella Vista, AR

Oxford, MS

Santa Ana, CA

La Mesa, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Ann Arbor, MI

Lubbock, TX

Lexington, KY