ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City is Airbnb's most popular fall destination this year

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ2FP_0hbyHjaT00

Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and people trying to get in that last summer vacation.

Airbnb says it's usually the busiest travel weekend.

Many people are already planning those fall getaways, trying to enjoy the beach and boardwalk before it gets too cold.

According to Airbnb, Ocean City, New Jersey is the top destination for fall.

The ranking was based on nights already booked.

Airbnb's full list of top fall destinations are as follows:

  • Ocean City, NJ
  • Bella Vista, AR
  • Oxford, MS
  • Santa Ana, CA
  • La Mesa, CA
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • Ann Arbor, MI
  • Lubbock, TX
  • Lexington, KY
  • Wheat Ridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
wanderwisdom.com

The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don't delay, book now https://njaudubon…

Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don’t delay, book now. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Labor Day Weekend#Travel Guide#Wheat#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nj Bella Vista#Oxford#Ca La Mesa#Ca Baton Rouge#Tx Lexington#Ky Wheat Ridge
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend

A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy